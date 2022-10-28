ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Lawmakers on edge after Pelosi’s husband attacked

By Raquel Martin
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXbqj_0iqhD0bq00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some Washington lawmakers are on edge after a man violently attacked the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., inside their San Francisco home with a hammer.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., who has known the Pelosi’s for decades, is calling the incident unacceptable.

“I hope this is a wake-up call,” Dingell said. “As someone who has men outside their homes with assault weapons who has had threats, I worry about my staff… and there are elected officials at all levels who are really becoming afraid.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are condemning the violence.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tweeted that he’s disgusted and horrified. The White House said the president called the speaker directly to wish Paul Pelosi a full recovery.

San Francisco Police said they have not determined a motive for the attack. But the Associated Press is reporting that the 42-year-old suspect shouted “where is Nancy?” before the assault.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, the speaker was at her home in Washington with security at the time of the attack.

Capitol Police said threats against lawmakers surged after the January 6th riot and led to increased security.

Growing support for political violence raises alarms

This summer Democrats and Republicans passed legislation to boost the security detail for Supreme Court justices after an armed man targeted the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Dingell said that while more security is helpful there is a better solution.

“We all have a responsibility to help dial down the tone,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

NBC News

Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say

WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Minnesota

"Not a random act": Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted "Where is Nancy?" and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home. Police wouldn't comment on a motive, but said this was "not a random act," and that it was targeted and "wrong."With the attacker in the house, police say Paul Pelosi was able to make an open-line 911 call around 2 a.m. Friday. The dispatcher could hear what sounded like someone...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Law & Crime

Arrest Made After Paul Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ and Beaten with Hammer Inside His San Francisco Home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12), was attacked in his home this morning, according to a statement from Mrs. Pelosi’s office and a similar statement from U.S. Capitol Police. A suspect in the incident David DePape, 42, was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and “several” other felonies, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced around 10:30 Pacific time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Is Furious Someone Called His Son A Nepotism Baby

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raging at the suggestion that his son, 25-year-old Buckley Carlson, could be benefiting from nepotism. According to a report from Axios, Carlson lashed out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) after an anonymous source told the Daily Beast that Emmer’s potential rival for GOP leadership positions, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), hired Buckley Carlson as his communications director in an effort to “be liked by the Establishment.”  Carlson allegedly accused Emmer’s office of having planted the quote, and demanded that either he reveal who on his staff was responsible for the dig against Buckley, or Carlson would...
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

South Carolina Court Orders Mark Meadows To Tell Georgia Prosecutor About That Funny Time He Tried To Steal An Election

MAGA world loves to hand out subpoenas. But when they’re the recipients of an invitation to come in and explain themselves under oath, well … not so much. Predictably, the response to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s demand that Trump surrogates come in and testify about their actions to overturn Georgia’s election results and hand the state’s 16 electoral votes to Donald Trump has been a massive, collective tantrum.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin flippantly addressed the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, saying it succeeded in getting her 'back to be with him in California'

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made light of a violent break-in to Nancy Pelosi's home. Early Friday morning, an attacker broke into her home and violently assaulted her husband Paul. "We're gonna send her back to be with him in California," Youngkin said. Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, an attacker...
VIRGINIA STATE
Law & Crime

Georgia Prosecutor Says the Supreme Court Continuing to Pause Lindsey Graham’s Subpoena Would Mean He May Never Have to Testify

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) says a key aspect of her long-running investigation into attempts to subvert the 2020 presidential election in Georgia hangs in the balance of a forthcoming decision by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. On Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was granted a temporary...
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Nancy Pelosi hurriedly returns to S.F. as husband recovers from attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital late Friday afternoon after flying home from Washington, D.C. to be at her husband Paul's side as he recovers from surgery following an early morning attack at the couple's Pacific Heights home.A man broke into their Pacific Heights home overnight and assaulted Mr. Pelosi with a hammer, sending him into surgery to treat serious injuries to his head and body.  "Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker," a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
