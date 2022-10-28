ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

ESPN's Lee Corso to miss 'GameDay' this week due to health issue

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZTla_0iqhA6j900

Lee Corso won’t be on set this week in Jackson, Mississippi.

ESPN announced that Corso will miss “College GameDay” this week at Jackson State due to a health issue.

It’s unclear what that health issue is specifically, but Corso is “in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon.”

Corso is the longest-running personality left on ESPN’s flagship college football pregame show. He joined the network in 1987, and famously puts on the headgear of the school he thinks is going to win the matchup to close out the show each week.

Before ESPN, Corso spent 15 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois.

“College GameDay” is on site at Jackson State this week, marking the first time the show has been to the school’s campus and its first FCS matchup since 2019. Jackson State, led by coach Deion Sanders, will host Southern University.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

First College Football Playoff rankings, Big 12 gets new media deal & SEC's huge upcoming weekend

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger give their thoughts on the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. Along with reacting to who got snubbed and who got helped, the guys preview a few big SEC matchups including the Tennessee Volunteers facing off against the Georgia Bulldogs & the Alabama Crimson Tide facing off against the surging LSU Tigers.
TENNESSEE STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Michigan State suspends 4 more players in fallout of incident in Michigan Stadium tunnel

Four more Michigan State players have been suspended in the fallout of the postgame incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Saturday night. MSU announced Tuesday that cornerback Malcolm Jones, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright have been added to the list of Spartans suspended indefinitely. Those four join linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young, whose suspensions were announced on Sunday.
EAST LANSING, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL

Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It's not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seahawks release CB Sidney Jones following trade deadline

The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Sidney Jones on Tuesday shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed. Jones started 11 games last season and played well in those opportunities for the Seahawks. He was expected to be a starter this year, but injuries opened opportunities for others during training camp and rookie Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson established themselves as the starters for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fantasy Football Week 9: Quarterback rankings

Let's be honest: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hasn't been able to escape or shed his meme-ability no matter what he does. Whether it's his eye-opening primetime performance splits or various other antics, Cousins hasn't been able to launch himself into that upper echelon of fantasy signal callers, even when you think he might finally do so.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seahawks deserve serious look riding 3-game win streak

RENTON, Wash. — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
139K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy