UPDATE: Police say missing Wichita girl found safe

UPDATE: Police say a missing Wichita girl found safe.

Original story:

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child.

Jay'cee Fields, 6, was last seen in her home around 9:00 a.m. Friday morning in the 400 block of West Central.

She was wearing a blue and pink shirt with a picture of a cat and blue jeans. She's 4' tall and thin, and was wearing her hair in ponytails.

If you see the girl or know where she is, please call 911 immediately.