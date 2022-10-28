ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

UPDATE: Police say missing Wichita girl found safe

By Knss Staff
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Police say a missing Wichita girl found safe.

Original story:

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child.

Jay'cee Fields, 6, was last seen in her home around 9:00 a.m. Friday morning in the 400 block of West Central.

She was wearing a blue and pink shirt with a picture of a cat and blue jeans.  She's 4' tall and thin, and was wearing her hair in ponytails.

If you see the girl or know where she is, please call 911 immediately.

Treva
4d ago

She was found. Vicinity of Maple and Seneca. 1.5 miles away. So glad no one tried to abduct her. or that she didn't try and cross the street at the wrong time.

