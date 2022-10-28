UPDATE: Police say missing Wichita girl found safe
UPDATE: Police say a missing Wichita girl found safe.
Original story:
Wichita police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child.
Jay'cee Fields, 6, was last seen in her home around 9:00 a.m. Friday morning in the 400 block of West Central.
She was wearing a blue and pink shirt with a picture of a cat and blue jeans. She's 4' tall and thin, and was wearing her hair in ponytails.
If you see the girl or know where she is, please call 911 immediately.
