RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Sidney Jones on Tuesday shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed. Jones started 11 games last season and played well in those opportunities for the Seahawks. He was expected to be a starter this year, but injuries opened opportunities for others during training camp and rookie Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson established themselves as the starters for the Seahawks.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO