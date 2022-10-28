ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Post Register

Seahawks release CB Sidney Jones following trade deadline

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Sidney Jones on Tuesday shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed. Jones started 11 games last season and played well in those opportunities for the Seahawks. He was expected to be a starter this year, but injuries opened opportunities for others during training camp and rookie Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson established themselves as the starters for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Cowboys release DT Trysten Hill after no deal at deadline

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Trysten Hill on Tuesday after being unable to find a trade partner before the deadline. Hill was a healthy scratch in Sunday's 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears, then a victim of a numbers game on the defensive line for a team that soon will need a spot on the active roster for end Tarell Basham.
TEXAS STATE
Post Register

For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Poles thought he inherited a potential cornerstone player for the defense in linebacker Roquan Smith when the Chicago Bears hired him as their general manager in January. A contract standoff that heated up during training camp led to a trade demand and ultimately...
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Falcons trade suspended WR Ridley to Jaguars in complex deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville, although it's unclear when he will be allowed to play again. The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley — and potentially give quarterback Trevor Lawrence a true No. 1 receiver in 2023 — just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Post Register

Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Post Register

Browns stop making mistakes, make statement against Bengals

CLEVELAND (AP) — In the waning minutes of October, the Cleveland Browns cut loose in their locker room, releasing the pent-up frustrations caused by weeks filled with mistakes and injuries that put their season in peril. There were smiles everywhere late Monday night, some yelling, a few sighs of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

With 6-2 mark, Giants and GM Joe Schoen opt for no trades

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they had a need at wide receiver and other positions, general manager Joe Schoen and the New York Giants stayed pat at the trading deadline Tuesday rather than risk future capital for a deal. Speaking minutes after the NFL's deadline passed, Schoen said...
NEW YORK STATE
Post Register

Giants not good enough to overcome mistakes vs. Seattle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they finished the first half of the season with a very unexpected 6-2 record, the New York Giants showed in their loss to Seattle their margin of error is slim. The Giants are not one of those teams so deep in talent it...
SEATTLE, WA

