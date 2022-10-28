Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Post Register
Seahawks release CB Sidney Jones following trade deadline
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Sidney Jones on Tuesday shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed. Jones started 11 games last season and played well in those opportunities for the Seahawks. He was expected to be a starter this year, but injuries opened opportunities for others during training camp and rookie Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson established themselves as the starters for the Seahawks.
Post Register
Cowboys release DT Trysten Hill after no deal at deadline
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Trysten Hill on Tuesday after being unable to find a trade partner before the deadline. Hill was a healthy scratch in Sunday's 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears, then a victim of a numbers game on the defensive line for a team that soon will need a spot on the active roster for end Tarell Basham.
Post Register
For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Poles thought he inherited a potential cornerstone player for the defense in linebacker Roquan Smith when the Chicago Bears hired him as their general manager in January. A contract standoff that heated up during training camp led to a trade demand and ultimately...
Post Register
Falcons trade suspended WR Ridley to Jaguars in complex deal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville, although it's unclear when he will be allowed to play again. The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley — and potentially give quarterback Trevor Lawrence a true No. 1 receiver in 2023 — just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday.
Post Register
Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year.
Post Register
Browns stop making mistakes, make statement against Bengals
CLEVELAND (AP) — In the waning minutes of October, the Cleveland Browns cut loose in their locker room, releasing the pent-up frustrations caused by weeks filled with mistakes and injuries that put their season in peril. There were smiles everywhere late Monday night, some yelling, a few sighs of...
Post Register
Bumbling Bengals look to 'flush away' bad loss to Browns
CINCINNATI (AP) — Playing without Ja’Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals had a rough night. One that could have ramifications for the rest of the season.
Post Register
With 6-2 mark, Giants and GM Joe Schoen opt for no trades
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they had a need at wide receiver and other positions, general manager Joe Schoen and the New York Giants stayed pat at the trading deadline Tuesday rather than risk future capital for a deal. Speaking minutes after the NFL's deadline passed, Schoen said...
Post Register
Giants not good enough to overcome mistakes vs. Seattle
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they finished the first half of the season with a very unexpected 6-2 record, the New York Giants showed in their loss to Seattle their margin of error is slim. The Giants are not one of those teams so deep in talent it...
Comments / 0