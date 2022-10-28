AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Sarah Asimrin still hears it from her uncles sometimes: “You’re a girl, it’s not right.” But on a recent evening, the 13-year-old Jordanian was on her club’s soccer field practicing alongside other girls and boys. “I fell in love with the game because it’s got action. I love it a lot, more than any other sport,” said Asimrin. Her younger sister Aya plays soccer as well...

