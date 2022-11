The Chargers sit at 4-3 after losing to the Seahawks last Sunday.

They will take the week off before returning, where they have a 10-game stretch. Of their remaining opponents, three have a winning record heading into Week 7.

Here’s a look at the Chargers’ remaining schedule once they get back to action.

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: vs. Chiefs - 11/20 @ 2:25 pm PT

Week 12: at Cardinals - 11/27 @ 2:05 pm PT

Week 13: at Raiders - 12/4 @ 2:25 pm PT

Week 14: vs. Dolphins - 12/11 @ 2:05 pm PT

Week 15: vs. Titans - 12/18 @ 2:25 pm PT

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17: vs. Rams (SNF) - 1/1 @ 6:20 pm PT

Week 18: vs. Broncos - 1/8 @ TBD