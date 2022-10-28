Read full article on original website
sujuiceonline.com
5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against SNHU
Syracuse will play the first of two exhibition games when it hosts Indiana (PA) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday evening. Here are five things to watch for. In Syracuse’s first exhibition match against Indiana (PA), Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim rotated all of his scholarship players in the first half, and tried several oddball lineups. As a result, the Crimson Hawks went into halftime up 33-32. Boeheim buckled down in the second half, using a tight rotation, and his lineup of Judah Mintz, Joe Girard, Quadir Copeland, Benny Williams and Jesse Edwards were the catalysts behind a 16-0 run that allowed the Orange to win easily, 86-68. Copeland was particularly impressive, even though the stat sheet only showed five points and two assists. His pass-first mentality and slashing ability kept the ball moving and he outshined fellow freshmen Justin Taylor and Chris Bell. It will be worth paying attention to if Boeheim once again goes to Copeland, recruited as a point guard, in the back half of the zone again.
cuse.com
Orange Welcome Southern New Hampshire For Exhibition Finale
Game Details: Tuesday, Nov. 1, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Southern New Hampshire Links: News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse will conclude its exhibition slate on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m, when the squad will face Division II Southern New Hampshire (SNHU) inside the JMA Wireless Dome. SETTING THE STAGE.
Jalil Bethea on Syracuse Visit: 'They Treated Me Like I'm One of Them'
Syracuse basketball hosted 2024 shooting guard Jalil Bethea over the weekend for an official visit. Bethea plays his high school ball for Archbishop Wood and runs with Team Final during the AAU season. "I would definitely say one of the best things I got to do on the trip was workout with the ...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate
Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
#13 Cortland tops Alfred U. for second straight Empire 8 football title
ALFRED, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Ashton Capone (Saratoga Springs), in his first start of the season, set school single-game records with 47 carries and 282 rushing yards as Cortland defeated host Alfred University, 31-8, to claim its second straight Empire 8 title and NCAA Division III tournament automatic berth. Cortland (8-0, 5-0 Empire 8) is […]
Syracuse Remains Ranked in Latest AP and Coaches Poll
Syracuse football expectedly fell in both the Associated Press (AP) and Coaches Poll on Sunday, but remained a ranked team. In each poll, the Orange dropped six spots and is ranked the 22nd best team in college football going into next week when it faces Pittsburgh on the road. Teams Syracuse ...
localsyr.com
Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome
Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
Bellinger Racing Family Recognized
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Rochester
Two other winning tickets were sold in Manhattan and Levittown.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was […]
Irondequoit Town Board votes to censure Patrina Freeman
Freeman, the first Black woman elected to the board, has also said she intends to sue the the town of Irondequoit for a million dollars due to discrimination and hostile work environment.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Mild fall weather
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After another beautiful day, clouds will move in this evening and that will keep our temperature a bit milder overnight with lows dipping down to near 40°. Halloween will feature more clouds and isolated spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. It will not be...
Two injured after ‘loud bang’ in Rochester parking garage
Details are limited at this time.
wbfo.org
Rochester librarians are finding rare treasures in their downtown collection
On a recent morning at the Rundel Memorial Building of the Rochester Public Library, librarian Bob Scheffel rolls a long, metal cart out of a storage area. Piled on top of the cart are rare books and other historical gems that predate the building itself and some which are centuries old.
rochesterfirst.com
No injuries from Walmart fire in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon. The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Gas prices in Western New York climb
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
Onondaga County voters have say picking 4 for NY’s top trial court. But will any serve here?
Syracuse, NY — Four seats are open this election for state Supreme Court in the Central New York district. These coveted, 14-year posts are to the state’s highest trial court, which typically hears complex civil litigation. But it’s unclear if any of the four elected judges on the...
13 WHAM
Fire crews respond to BayTowne Plaza Walmart
Penfield, N.Y. — Fire crews responded to the report of a fire Walmart at BayTowne Plaza Monday afternoon. The Webster Fire Department said there was a small fire in the front of the store. The fire started in the bottling section, prompting the sprinklers to go off and help...
UR backpedals on building a facility next to Genesee Valley Park
The university's development proposal led an advocacy group to declare Genesee Valley Park a threatened Olmsted-designed site. University of Rochester has dropped plans to build a facilities operations center at the edge of Genesee Valley Park. The park was recently named by The Cultural Landscape Foundation, an advocacy group, as one of several Frederick Law Olmsted-designed spaces around the country that are threatened due to neglect, development...
