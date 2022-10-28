ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against SNHU

Syracuse will play the first of two exhibition games when it hosts Indiana (PA) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday evening. Here are five things to watch for. In Syracuse’s first exhibition match against Indiana (PA), Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim rotated all of his scholarship players in the first half, and tried several oddball lineups. As a result, the Crimson Hawks went into halftime up 33-32. Boeheim buckled down in the second half, using a tight rotation, and his lineup of Judah Mintz, Joe Girard, Quadir Copeland, Benny Williams and Jesse Edwards were the catalysts behind a 16-0 run that allowed the Orange to win easily, 86-68. Copeland was particularly impressive, even though the stat sheet only showed five points and two assists. His pass-first mentality and slashing ability kept the ball moving and he outshined fellow freshmen Justin Taylor and Chris Bell. It will be worth paying attention to if Boeheim once again goes to Copeland, recruited as a point guard, in the back half of the zone again.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Welcome Southern New Hampshire For Exhibition Finale

Game Details: Tuesday, Nov. 1, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Southern New Hampshire Links: News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse will conclude its exhibition slate on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m, when the squad will face Division II Southern New Hampshire (SNHU) inside the JMA Wireless Dome. SETTING THE STAGE.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate

Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Remains Ranked in Latest AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse football expectedly fell in both the Associated Press (AP) and Coaches Poll on Sunday, but remained a ranked team. In each poll, the Orange dropped six spots and is ranked the 22nd best team in college football going into next week when it faces Pittsburgh on the road.  Teams Syracuse ...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome

Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Bellinger Racing Family Recognized

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Mild fall weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After another beautiful day, clouds will move in this evening and that will keep our temperature a bit milder overnight with lows dipping down to near 40°. Halloween will feature more clouds and isolated spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. It will not be...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

No injuries from Walmart fire in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon. The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices in Western New York climb

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Fire crews respond to BayTowne Plaza Walmart

Penfield, N.Y. — Fire crews responded to the report of a fire Walmart at BayTowne Plaza Monday afternoon. The Webster Fire Department said there was a small fire in the front of the store. The fire started in the bottling section, prompting the sprinklers to go off and help...
WEBSTER, NY
CITY News

UR backpedals on building a facility next to Genesee Valley Park

The university's development proposal led an advocacy group to declare Genesee Valley Park a threatened Olmsted-designed site. University of Rochester has dropped plans to build a facilities operations center at the edge of Genesee Valley Park. The park was recently named by The Cultural Landscape Foundation, an advocacy group, as one of several Frederick Law Olmsted-designed spaces around the country that are threatened due to neglect, development...
ROCHESTER, NY

