Nebraska State

WOWT

Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Want to see Taylor Swift on tour? Nebraskans will have to travel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Taylor Swift fans are having a good day Tuesday — some better than others. In addition to claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks from her new album “Midnights,” the award-winning artist announced a new tour kicking off in March.
