Clear Lake Man Sentenced for Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD -- A Clear Lake man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of soliciting a child after he got caught in an online sting by undercover police. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Wilson pleaded guilty on October 26th and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Wilson was also sentenced...
Eagan PD suspends ground search effort for missing 23-year-old; family shares statement
The Eagan Police Department on Tuesday said it's continuing to look for information leading to the whereabouts of missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca, but volunteers are no longer needed as authorities have suspended expansive ground search efforts near the Minnesota River. Around 250 volunteers and local, state and federal authorities searched...
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting, stabbing incident in North St. Paul
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- One person is dead and two people are in critical condition after a shooting and stabbing incident in North St. Paul.Police say they were called to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Three people, a man and a woman both with stab wounds, and a man with a gunshot wound were all taken to a hospital.The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the hospital.A suspect was taken into custody.Officials say there is no threat to the public.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old Apple Valley boy is found safe
An Amber Alert that was issued Sunday night in Minnesota for a 2-year-old boy missing from Apple Valley was canceled early Monday after the boy was found safe in Minneapolis. “The child has been found safe and his non-custodial father is in custody. Thank you to all who helped search for him,” the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported just before 5 a.m.
St. Croix Wreck Now Drunk Driving Case
(Hudson, WI) — Investigators in St. Croix County are looking at a deadly wreck as a drunk driving case. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a Minnesota woman is in custody after a crash at about 12:30 yesterday morning on I-94 in Hudson. Troopers say she was driving the wrong way on I-94 when she smashed into a car being driven by another Minnesota man. The crash closed the interstate for about three hours early yesterday morning. The woman is in jail in St. Croix County.
U of M warns students of fireworks assault in Dinkytown
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota issued a safety notification overnight after assaults occurred in Dinkytown.The university told students to be cautious.The alert came out at 1:51 a.m. Sunday and said the victims had been struck by fireworks.The crimes happened at 16th and University avenues southeast and 12th Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast.The alert said that the suspects are a group wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks.
Minnesota death metal guitarist killed by wrong-way drunk-driver in Wisconsin
A Robbinsdale death metal guitarist was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a wrong-way crash near Hudson, Wisconsin at the weekend. The band, Gorrified, confirmed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt's death on Sunday. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, is being held...
MPD: 1 seriously wounded after altercation leads to gunfire
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was seriously injured in an overnight shooting.According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. on the 2500 block of Ogema Place. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. RELATED: 1-on-1 with MPD chief nominee Brian O'Hara"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation escalated to gunfire," police said. No arrests have been announced. Police are investigating.
Active search ongoing in Eagan for missing 23-year-old man
Authorities are currently conducting a search for a 23-year-old man who went missing in Eagan overnight. Bryce Borca was last seen in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday, Eagan PD says. He was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan, black pants, a black...
Inmate Dies in Burnett County Jail
On October 28, 2022 at 6:59 p.m., Inmate Chad Daly, 41 years of age, was found unresponsive in one of the dormitory cellblocks of the Burnett County Jail during normal rounds. Mr. Daly was the only inmate housed in that cellblock at the time. Lifesaving measures were performed by Corrections...
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a business in Maple Grove Monday evening.Few details were immediately available, but the city's fire chief Tim Bush says that the fire is on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. A printing press inside the business has apparently caught fire, producing what crews are calling an "excessive amount" of smoke.The sprinklers are working in the building, which is helping to keep the fire under control. The third alarm was issued, in part, to ensure sufficient staffing due to the ventilation issues from the smoke.Firefighters are still working to get the building ventilated enough that they can turn off the sprinklers and extinguish the fire completely.No apparent cause was immediately released, nor were there any reports of injuries at this point.
Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash
ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-694 in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 694 in the Fridley area Monday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said a Brooklyn Center man was driving a Ford Fusion the wrong way on the freeway and crashed head-on into a 78-year-old Mounds View woman driving a Lexus SUV. It happened just before 10 p.m. Their names will be released later this morning.
Charges: Woman was drinking from bottle of Tito's before wrong-way crash that killed musician
An Alexandria woman has been charged with being drunk while driving the wrong way on I-94 in western Wisconsin, causing a 4-vehicle crash that left a Twin Cities musician dead. Amber Lea Pospisil, 31, who is accused of drinking vodka behind the wheel as she returned from a wedding in...
Three seriously injured in Lake Street drive-by shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- Three were severely injured when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.Officers from the Third Precinct say they responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, where they found a juvenile male, an adult man and woman all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.Preliminary information indicates the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, MPD says. The three victims had been on the sidewalk when they were shot.Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed that the juvenile male is a South High School student.The incident is under investigation. No one has been arrested.
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Man found dead inside Wisconsin jail cell
A man was found dead inside a Wisconsin jail cell this past weekend. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the man was found unconscious and not breathing at about 1 a.m. Sunday at the Polk County Jail. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The cause of the man's death is unknown at...
Hairdo Or Dye Mural Sparks Controversy in Rush City
The owner of a hair salon in Rush City is facing possible penalties over a mural painted on the side of their building. Erin Oare, owner of Hairdo or Dye, said she received a letter from the city on October 26, saying that the mural was in violation of Section 1001.03, subd. 6 of the city's zoning ordinance.
Police officer completes food delivery for driver
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn – It's not every day you see a uniformed officer making DoorDash runs.Friday morning, a DoorDash driver collided with a deer, which rendered his car undrivable. Eden Prairie Police Officer Steve Pantelis responded to the crash.After finding out the driver was in the process of completing a food delivery for DoorDash, officer Pantelis completed the delivery to a neighboring city.Officer Pantelis is a former member of the United States Marine Corps, and was welcomed to the Eden Prairie Police Department last June.
Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so...
