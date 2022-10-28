Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Porto beats Atlético 2-1 to win its Champions League group
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto has defeated Atlético Madrid 2-1 to win its Champions League group and keep Atlético from making it to the Europa League playoffs. Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustáquio scored first-half goals for Porto as it took over first place in Group B after Club Brugge was held to a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the other match. Atlético had already been eliminated and needed a win to secure third place and a spot in the Europa League playoffs. Leverkusen earned that berth because of a better head-to-head tiebreaker against Atlético.
Brugge draws 0-0 at Leverkusen in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Club Brugge missed out on winning its Champions League group with a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen. Brugge had already secured a place in the last 16 as the first Belgian club to reach the knockout stages since Gent in 2015-16. The draw with Leverkusen meant that Brugge missed out on becoming the first team from Belgium to win a Champions League group since Anderlecht 22 years ago. Leverkusen placed third and heads to the Europa League ahead of Atlético. Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan came close to scoring for Brugge when he hit a shot against the crossbar.
