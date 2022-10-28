Read full article on original website
Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect
Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective matches and secure their places in the last 16 of the Champions League. Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D at halftime in the final round of group matches. But instead it was their opponents which progressed as a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw Tottenham beat Marseille 2-1 to top the group and Frankfurt won by the same score in Lisbon to secure second spot on its Champions League debut. Bayern Munich progressed with a perfect record as it beat Inter Milan 2-0 to make it six wins out of six.
Brugge draws 0-0 at Leverkusen in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Club Brugge missed out on winning its Champions League group with a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen. Brugge had already secured a place in the last 16 as the first Belgian club to reach the knockout stages since Gent in 2015-16. The draw with Leverkusen meant that Brugge missed out on becoming the first team from Belgium to win a Champions League group since Anderlecht 22 years ago. Leverkusen placed third and heads to the Europa League ahead of Atlético. Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan came close to scoring for Brugge when he hit a shot against the crossbar.
Porto beats Atlético 2-1 to win its Champions League group
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto has defeated Atlético Madrid 2-1 to win its Champions League group and keep Atlético from making it to the Europa League playoffs. Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustáquio scored first-half goals for Porto as it took over first place in Group B after Club Brugge was held to a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the other match. Atlético had already been eliminated and needed a win to secure third place and a spot in the Europa League playoffs. Leverkusen earned that berth because of a better head-to-head tiebreaker against Atlético.
