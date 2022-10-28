Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
U.S. Galaxy S22 getting Android 13 today (One UI 5)
After weeks and weeks of testing, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 for unlocked Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in the United States today. The confirmation comes from the reputed Samsung publication SamMobile. Samsung first started to roll out the One UI...
pocketnow.com
Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbud headphones are currently $100 off
Amazon’s latest deals are insanely hot. For instance, you can now get a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones for just $180. Sony’s WF-1000XM4 launched back in January with a $280 price tag and many cool new features, making them one of the best wireless earphones on the market. But they have gotten way more attractive after the latest $100 discount.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Razer Blade 14, LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor, Apple Watch Series 8, and more
Today’s best deals start with the Razer Blade 14, which currently receives a 22 percent discount. This amazing gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, a 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 1RB storage space, THX Spatial Audio, an extremely convenient Vapor Chamber Cooling system that will keep your laptop cool during long and intense gaming sessions. This laptop usually sells for $2,800, but you can take one home for just $2,184 after the latest offer.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Book 2, ROG Strix G10, Bose QuietComfort 45, and more
Today’s best deals start with the 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 2, which currently receives a 26 percent discount. This amazing laptop launched with a $2,450 price tag, but you can get one for $1,823. Of course, this also means that you will get tons of power under the hood, as it sports a gen-12 Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and 650 savings. You also get to enjoy Windows 10 Pro and a free upgrade to the latest version of Windows, in case you want to make the switch.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 32 percent on Sony’s best smart TVs
We start this week’s deals with a vast selection of Sony smart TVs, which are currently letting you save up to $1,000. Prices start as low as $448 with $50 savings on the 43-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series, but pricing and discounts will vary depending on the model you go for and the canvas you choose.
pocketnow.com
Best Screen Protectors for iPhone 14 Pro in 2022
IPhone 14 Pro is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. Priced at $999, the iPhone 14 Pro features major upgrades over the previous generation. So, if you recently decided to get yourself one due to the value it offers, you might be on the lookout for some protection to ensure it lasts you for quite a while. Thus, in this article, we have listed some of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro to ensure you're able to keep that screen spotless for a long time.
pocketnow.com
Save up to $499 on Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro models
We start today’s deals with an exciting offer that will get Apple fans, and digital artists fired up, as you can currently score up to $499 savings on Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models. Apple made several important announcements on October 18, 2022, including the presentation of new 11...
pocketnow.com
Best Bands for Apple Watch SE 2
The Apple Watch SE 2 is one of the best smartwatches for iPhone users. It offers advanced features, a great battery life, and all the tracking features and capabilities most users need to stay healthy and fit. The new watch is powered by the Apple S8 chip, and the 40mm watch has a large 1.57-inch display, while the larger, 44mm device packs a 1.78-inch OLED panel.
Comments / 0