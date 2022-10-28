The Roxbury YMCA underscores that community health includes body positivity, not just personal fitness

Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
huntnewsnu.com
Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students
Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Cathedral High School receives anonymous $30 million matching gift
Cathedral High School (CHS) in Boston has announced a $30 million matching gift from an anonymous alumnus in support of the school’s Adopt a Student Foundation. The donor noted that the values CHS has worked to instill in students have helped to guide their career choices, successes, and philanthropic leadership, inspiring a desire and sense of responsibility to help others. The match announcement was shared along with the launch of a $60 million fundraising campaign entitled the Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever, for which the anonymous gift is the lead donation.
Daily Free Press
City harm reduction initiative targeted at Mass and Cass prompts varying reactions
The City of Boston announced an initiative to tackle drug use of the unhoused population at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard at an Oct. 20 press conference. These measures include a sweep of the encampment at Mass and Cass, relocating the homeless population of Southampton Street...
miltontimes.com
Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event
More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
Boston Public Schools still trying to fill hundreds of vacancies
Boston Public Schools still trying to fill hundreds of vacancies two months into the school year. According to the BPS website, there are 838 positions they still have to fill, about 175 of them are teachers. They also need about 152 paraprofessionals and 77 cafeteria workers. Download the FREE Boston...
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
‘People are more fearful than they’ve ever been’: City leaders hoping to stem Boston violence
BOSTON, Ma.---More violence in Boston this weekend. Four people were shot in Dorchester between Saturday night and Sunday morning. No one died. “This violence keeps happening over and over again,” says Rev. Kevin Peterson. Nearly one week after Reverend Kevin Peterson, founder of New Democracy Coalition, wrote a letter...
Roslindale’s ‘Soup Guy’ ending beloved Halloween tradition after 22 years
BOSTON — A tradition for more than two decades in Roslindale is coming to an end this Halloween. Mike Ercholano is known as the “Soup guy” since he’s been serving up cups of hot soup to trick-or-treaters for 22 years, along with some candy of course.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Suburbs stymie new housing growth
A new report by the Boston Foundation confirmed what Boston area residents already know: There’s not enough housing in Greater Boston, and the housing is too expensive. Luc Schuster, executive director of Boston Indicators, the Boston Foundation’s research center, said a big part of the problem is there are higher income suburbs, often built near commuter rail stations, that have been reluctant to build more housing, leaving the job to a handful of communities.
nbcboston.com
Recent Violence in Boston Has Parents on Alert This Halloween
A string of violence in the city of Boston has a lot of families taking precautions when it comes to trick-or-treating this Halloween. Some are setting early curfews while others said they are driving their children out of town in order to feel safe. Ashley Panopoulas made sure to put...
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It just opened this fall and is already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, but multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
high-profile.com
Sasaki Designs Boston Residential Development
Boston – Greystar’s new residential development in Boston’s Bay Village, 212 Stuart Street, recently celebrated its grand opening and is now available for leasing. Sasaki collaborated with Howeler + Yoon to provide architecture and landscape architecture services for the high-rise project, which includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom and townhouse style residences; a retail/restaurant space on the first floor; a fitness center; common rooms; a dog grooming station and space; and an outdoor patio on the 19th floor. The 19-story, 150,000sf tower links Back Bay to the Financial District.
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
miltonscene.com
Milton superintendent to resign effective Nov. 4
Effective Friday, November 4th, James Jette will resign from his position as superintendent of Milton Public Schools. Jette was put on paid administrative in July after his May arrest in Stoughton for a domestic violence charge. The charge was dropped in August after Jette’s girlfriend declined to testify, with Jette remaining on paid leave.
bostonagentmagazine.com
135 Seaport #1108, Boston
Experience luxury living at EchelonSeaport, Boston’s most coveted neighborhood. Residence 1108 is a south-facing one bed, one bath with floor to ceiling windows allowing an abundance of natural light. Hardwood floors, Thermador appliances, Italian cabinetry, built-in desk, & valet parking are included in the sale price. Location: Boston, MA.
DA says 75% of guns on Boston streets coming from other states
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Too many guns on the streets of Boston. Weekend gunfire in Dorchester was just the latest in a string of violence. It led us to ask the question: Where are the guns coming from, that are being used in these shootings? Just days after local leaders and clergy gathered at Greater Love Tabernacle in Dorchester to discuss how to cut down on crime, four more people were shot over the weekend. "Every time, indiscriminately, guns are used, it impacts lives, and it impacts lives in a ripple-effect way, that really devastates our communities. And that's...
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
theoldmotor.com
Vintage Filling Stations In Massachusetts
Today’s lead image and the enlargeable version below, dated by the source to 1958, contains a view of Lowell St. in Lawrence, MA. Situated on the left of the photo is an Esso service station and “Auto Repair Service,” on the right is “Baron’s Auto Park.”
Boston Globe
The flaming Orange Line train is, by far, the most popular Boston costume this year
Plus, we want to see your Halloween costume. Boston-related costumes have always been a thing here in the Hub — after all, it was way back in 2014 that we were recommending “Boston-themed Halloween costumes for the very lazy.” But this year, local Halloween revelers have been anything but lackadaisical in single-mindedly embracing the most Boston costume in years: the burning Orange Line.
