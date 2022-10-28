Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Canada laments a second quartet leader
Days after the passing of Geoff Nuttall of the St Lawrence String Quartet we learn with sadness of the death of Andrew Dawes, leader of the Orford Quartet for quarter of a century (1965-1991). Andrew was 82. His outstanding recordings, away from the quartet, include the complate Beethoven violin-piano sonatas....
Slipped Disc
Breaking: Operalia ends in shocking indecision
The latest edition of Placido Domingo’s Operalia competition, held in Latvia, has ended in the judges being unable to reach a clear decision, splitting their votes in a manner that benefits no-one. Here are the so-called results:. 1st Prize. Juliana Grigoryan, soprano, Armenia (pictured) Anthony León, tenor, USA.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends.. Swan Lake – English National Ballet
For those readers worldwide who are unable to get to the London Coliseum to see the English National Ballet’s captivating version of the world’s most popular ballet, truly worthy of the overused expression ‘iconic’, here it is On Demand, along with a number of other full-length productions from the ENB. Beloved for its superb dancing, beautiful sets and Tchaikovsky’s glorious music, played live by English National Ballet Philharmonic, Derel Deane’s Swan Lake is a thrill for dedicated fans or first-time ballet-goers alike.
Slipped Disc
Golijov makes an unmissable comeback in Scotland
The Argentine-US composer Osvaldo Golijov has been struggling with his muse for the past two decades. But a revival of an early work at Scottish Opera has rekindled excitement. Hugh Kerr of Edinburgh Music Review watched the return of his Lorca opera, Ainadamar:. ‘Ainadamar’, Scottish Opera. Theatre Royal Glasgow,...
Slipped Disc
Rotterdam rocked by clarinet’s sudden death
Jan Jensen played e-flat clarinet with his usual flourish in the Rotterdam Philharmonic concerts last Thursday and Friday. On Sunday, suddenly, he died. Jan was 64 and had played in the orchestra for 40 years. Chief conductor Lahav Shani said: ‘Our most beloved Jan Jansen has left us tonight.
Slipped Disc
Chin’a first woman conductor shines at 93
Zheng Xiaoying is not talking of retirement. Moscow trained, she founded the Xiamen Philharmonic Orchestra, survived three bouts of cancer and still keeps going.
Slipped Disc
How Glasgow found an opera hit
There have been critical cheers across the board – 5 stars in the Times, 4 in the Telegraph – for Scottish Opera’s revival of Osvaldo Golijov’s neglected opera Ainadamar. It might well be the UK’s best contemporary opera of the year. But how did it...
