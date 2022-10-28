For those readers worldwide who are unable to get to the London Coliseum to see the English National Ballet’s captivating version of the world’s most popular ballet, truly worthy of the overused expression ‘iconic’, here it is On Demand, along with a number of other full-length productions from the ENB. Beloved for its superb dancing, beautiful sets and Tchaikovsky’s glorious music, played live by English National Ballet Philharmonic, Derel Deane’s Swan Lake is a thrill for dedicated fans or first-time ballet-goers alike.

1 DAY AGO