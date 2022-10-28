ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after being hit by a car on Poplar Level Road near Interstate 264 on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit around 8 p.m. Police say a woman was walking in the roadway on Poplar Level Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.
Police: Man killed in Elizabethtown two-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a car crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street. A preliminary investigation shows that a man was driving westbound in the eastbound...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue around 7 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound.
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Esquire Alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died on Friday night from a shooting last week. LMPD reports that officers were called to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a shooting. That's not far from West Broadway. When...
Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LMPD investigating after man killed in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood on Friday. LMPD said their First Division responded to reports of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. at 13th and Jefferson streets. Upon arriving to the scene, police said...
Indiana authorities asking for public's help to find missing 65-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a missing 65-year-old woman. A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Diana Szostecki, who last seen in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
ISP: Man arrested after DNA match connects him to 1996 rape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with raping a girl in 1996 will be sentenced soon, Indiana State Police said Monday. Terry Daffron, 56, accepted a plea agreement for rape Oct. 20 after a DNA match connected him to a rape of a juvenile girl 26 years ago. ISP...
LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
