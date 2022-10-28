Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Georgetown County deputies make arrest after multiple cows found dead, distressed in pasture
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they discovered dead and emaciated cows in a pasture in the Andrews area. Aljaron Collins, 36, faces three charges of animal cruelty. Deputies discovered the cows after receiving calls of cows roaming the streets in...
FOX Carolina
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Horry County Schools educators are in jail after warrants claim a teacher abused several students, and the principal failed to report the allegations. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary principal Rebecca Schroyer and special education teacher Grace McColgan. McColgan is charged with six...
FOX Carolina
‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial delayed until June 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the Myrtle Beach man made famous in the Netflix series, “Tiger King” scheduled to begin Monday in Virginia is delayed. Again. The Frederick County Circuit Court confirmed the trial is rescheduled for June 12 through 16, 2023. Antle’s attorney’s filed a continuance because of a family emergency, according to the court clerk.
Comments / 0