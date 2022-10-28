Aaron Reflex is back with another music video release for his song “On”. This video is artistic and will keep your eyes glued to the screen with the awesome transitions that go with the beat. Aaron Reflex is a talented music producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur from Queens, New York. The French, Senegalese music artist involves a combination of singing and rapping. The music is also a combination of rap, soul, r&b, and trap music. Aaron has been releasing content on his own for many years. He has gained hundreds of thousands of fans across social media. Aaron is also verified on Triller, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and Instagram. His work ethic is incredible and the visual comes two months after the release of his newest album “On”. The music project contains eleven songs. The music video is captivating and shows Aaron Reflex in a creative element while delivering beautiful visuals that match the theme of the song. Aaron has a strong online fanbase and people have started making reaction videos on YouTube to his new video.

