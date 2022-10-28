ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wow Bao enters the metaverse with a new NFT membership program

Fast-casual Asian concept and virtual restaurant company Wow Bao announced its first foray into the metaverse with a new tiered NFT membership program as an extension of its current Bao Bucks rewards program, as well as the launch of vending machines in the metaverse. Wow Bao joins a rapidly growing...
10 restaurant executives on the move in the month of October

Last month, two restaurant companies named new CEOs — dirty soda brand Swig and fast-casual taco chain Tijuana Flats. Wienerschnitzel parent company Galardi Group named a new chief operating officer to replace J.R. Galardi, who was promoted to CEO earlier in the year. Arby’s named a former Buffalo Wild...
The next generation of ghost kitchens is stepping out from the shadows

At the height of the pandemic when dining rooms were closed, the phrase “ghost kitchen” entered the public lexicon and new “hot” delivery-only concepts opened their hidden doors almost every day. But as the post-pandemic dust settles, the off-premises restaurant industry is evolving beyond the rush...
The top 10 coffee/bakery restaurant chains in the U.S.

2021 was a great year for the coffee/bakery restaurant segment, with all of the 10 biggest chains seeing an increase in systemwide sales — some as high as 55.7%. In the annual Top 500 report, powered by Datassential, Nation’s Restaurant News breaks down the 500 biggest restaurant chains in the U.S. by systemwide sales, domestic units and average unit volumes. The full data also identifies chains by segment, so here we’ve broken out the 10 biggest coffee/bakery chains by U.S. systemwide sales, out of 24 that appear on the full list.

