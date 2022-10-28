Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney Springs: A “Secret” Treat
Disney World is made up of 4 different theme parks: EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, did you know about the 5th “park” in Disney World?. Disney Springs isn’t technically a park, so you don’t need to pay for a ticket...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
WDW News Today
Disney KiteTails Popcorn Bucket Available at Magic Kingdom After Show’s Closing
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A month after Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom officially closed, the popcorn bucket inspired by the show is strangely available at Magic Kingdom. We spotted the Animal Kingdom-themed bucket at a popcorn car near the...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 10/26/22 (MagicBand+ Public Release, Ride Interactions, Glow with the Show, and the Last of the Halloween Nighttime Photography)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to test out the new features of the MagicBand+ that launched for everyone today, and we stayed through for some nighttime entertainment. So join us for this most recent photo report from both parks. Our MagicBand+ day...
disneydining.com
Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed From Crossroads of the World in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Mickey Mouse is once again missing from the top of Crossroads of the World at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. He was previously removed in April 2019, but returned later that month. It’s very possible that the removal could just be for maintenance, though no official reason has been given as of the writing of this article.
WDW News Today
Awning Added To Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Kona Café has been under refurbishment since August 17, 2022. On our most recent visit to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, we noticed that a small awning has been added to the front façade. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort recently underwent a refurbishment just before the 50th Anniversary celebration...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/28/22 (Remodeled Kona Cafe, Disney’s Grand Floridian Pumpkin Decorating Contest, KiteTails Popcorn Buckets, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We got a lot to do around Walt Disney World, so let’s get started. We stopped by Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort first thing to see the scrim removed...
disneydining.com
Disney Confirms Resort Guest Perk to Continue Throughout 2023
As we enjoy the fall decor throughout Walt Disney World Resort and signs of the holiday season arriving soon, we’re shifting gears to focus on 2023 and what’s to come in the new year. Thankfully, Disney has confirmed a Disney Resort Guest perk will continue throughout the new year.
WDW News Today
Following a Night of Underage Drinking at Orlando Clubs, Teenager Speeds Into Disney’s Animal Kingdom While Extremely Intoxicated
A Sanford teenager was arrested for driving under the influence after he sped toward the toll plaza at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this summer, frightening the Cast Member collecting parking fees. Sebastian Anyel Salguero-Rivera, 19, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, Orange Circuit Court...
