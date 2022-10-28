ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian forces largely in control of key road in the east, says Kyiv

 4 days ago
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are largely in control of a key road that links two Russian-occupied districts in the east of the country, pro-Kyiv officials said on Friday.

After taking swathes of territory in a lighting offensive, Ukrainian forces are now slowly pushing their way east into the Luhansk region and aim to seize the Russian-occupied towns of Svatove and Kreminna, which lies 45 km (28 miles) south of Svatove. The towns are the primary settlements in districts of the same names.

"The road from Svatove to Kreminna is practically under the control of the armed forces of Ukraine. Our soldiers are advancing daily," Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk region, told national television.

A Russian-backed separatist official on Wednesday reported heavy fighting in the Kreminna and Svatove districts, which have been at the frontline since Ukrainian forces routed Russian troops from neighbouring Kharkiv region in September.

Separately, Ukraine's military intelligence directorate said its agents, fighting alongside regular troops, had captured the village of Nevske on Sunday, killing 34 Russians. Nevske is 10 km (6 miles) west of the road linking Svatove and Kreminna.

A daily report from the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces made no mention of either Svatove or Kreminna. The update, posted on Facebook, said Russian forces had shelled dozens of targets along much of the front line.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 26

ch
3d ago

Russia is driving the push toward escalation. Potemkin putin has already lost the war.. his threats of nuclear weapons are just as hollow as his threats of a  "massive army" . Putin has placed a enormous debt on Russia to repay for all the destruction and death putin caused, and justice demands that payment be made with interest. The only real questions left is how much Ukrainian  terrorism will force this debt to be paid and how long Russia will take to pay back this debt. The sanctions against Russia can not be lifted till the Ukraine recieves justice, and Putin faces trial in the Hague for war crimes.Justice requires compensation and requires that Russians suffer as much or more then the Ukrainians.

5
Kurt McConnaha
4d ago

what about my road to the closest dollar general. that's what concerns me. because I can't afford to take the long road to wal mart. that's what my biggest concern is on this Friday night while I'm thinking about how I'm going to pay my electric bill by Monday

5
Reuters

Reuters

