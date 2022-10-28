ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Red Sox face big decision with ex-Yankees southpaw

The Boston Red Sox are almost on the clock. That’s because chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is facing a big decision this month on left-hander James Paxton. Per Masslive.com:. The Sox have a two-year, $26 million club option over Paxton that must be exercised or declined within five days...
Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant

Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
What’s next for the New York Yankees?

This season was supposed to be different for the New York Yankees. The team was 61-23 on July 8, and there was chatter about the team breaking the MLB record for wins in a season. While the team cooled off after the All-Star break, the Yankees held on to win the American League East division. Aaron Judge, the team’s superstar outfielder, also had a record breaking season — he set the AL HR record for most home runs in a regular season, surpassing former Yankees player Roger Maris with a whopping 62 long balls.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Mets Morning News: Trick-or-treat? The Mets’ ghosting of J.T. Realmuto

The Mets showed interest in J.T. Realmuto when he was a free agent, but reportedly ghosted the catcher, who is now playing in the World Series. Tim Healey of Newsday explores whether the Mets or Yankees might pursue Justin Verlander in free agency. MLB Trade Rumors published their Offseason Outlook...
A eulogy to this year’s New York Yankees

Aaron Judge stepped up to the plate in what could have been his final at-bat as a New York Yankee on Oct. 23. The Houston Astros were on the brink of sweeping and eliminating the Yankees in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. With two outs in the bottom...
Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
Cashman needs to go

NInja Cash we used to know needs to go because his magic as evaporated. Cash has hurt the Yanks by pulling the wrong triggers time after time. The Yanks are faced with potentially losing the all time AL HR king in Judge and once proud farm system has been depleted with stupid trades Ninja Cash made. I would give Ninja Cash either D- or F for his performance and he needs to go.
PKB's Hot Stove Season: Part 3 - Robert Frost Edition

The Yankees have a big question in front of them. Specifically a 6'7" 282 lbs, $35M/year or more question in front of them. The answer to the big question drives nearly everything down the rest of the roster. If they sign Judge, let's just be pessimistic here, to 7x40, for...

