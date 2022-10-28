This season was supposed to be different for the New York Yankees. The team was 61-23 on July 8, and there was chatter about the team breaking the MLB record for wins in a season. While the team cooled off after the All-Star break, the Yankees held on to win the American League East division. Aaron Judge, the team’s superstar outfielder, also had a record breaking season — he set the AL HR record for most home runs in a regular season, surpassing former Yankees player Roger Maris with a whopping 62 long balls.

