Read full article on original website
Related
seventeen.com
Evan Peters Says Step Brothers Helped Him Overcome the "Darkness" of Playing Jeffrey Dahmer
Evan Peters's role as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was electrifying. The actor's dedication to the role helped the limited series become one of Netflix's biggest and most-watched series. Signing on to play a notorious killer who murdered 17 men was a very difficult decision for the 35-year-old. Despite his initial reluctance and hesitation to accept the role of Dahmer, Evan dug deep to nail his performance. Netflix hosted a conversation with the show's creator Ryan Murphy and its cast, where Evan opened up about his preparation process for the part and the one comedy he used to help readjust to everyday life once the dark series wrapped.
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Visits Waverly Place In NYC For the Ultimate ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Moment
On Saturday, Selena Gomez was enjoying a day out in New York City when she found herself on the perfect street corner. Honoring her Alex Russo character, Gomez posted a tribute to her Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place. “Where it all began,” she wrote in the caption of...
seventeen.com
Simone Ashley and Zayn Malik to Star in a New Animated Film Together
Hello, our worlds are colliding. On October 28, Variety announced that Zayn Malik, former One Direction member, and Simone Ashley, star of Netflix’s Bridgerton, will star alongside each other in a new animated comedy film, 10 Lives. The specifics of their roles haven’t been revealed just yet, but we...
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Is Traveling to England Over the Holidays to Explain "Intent" Writing 'Spare'
Prince Harry is reportedly traveling to England over the holidays to explain his "intent" in writing Spare to the royal family. According to the Daily Mail, Harry may fly to the United Kingdom to promote his memoir in early 2023, and a source somewhat dramatically told the outlet: "Put it this way, it's not going to make for a relaxing family Christmas."
Comments / 0