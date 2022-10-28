Evan Peters's role as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was electrifying. The actor's dedication to the role helped the limited series become one of Netflix's biggest and most-watched series. Signing on to play a notorious killer who murdered 17 men was a very difficult decision for the 35-year-old. Despite his initial reluctance and hesitation to accept the role of Dahmer, Evan dug deep to nail his performance. Netflix hosted a conversation with the show's creator Ryan Murphy and its cast, where Evan opened up about his preparation process for the part and the one comedy he used to help readjust to everyday life once the dark series wrapped.

