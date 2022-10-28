Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
East Valley Tribune
Industrial project OK appears likely here
Gilbert Town Council is likely to approve a proposal to convert the bulk of 94.07 agricultural acres at the northeast corner of Lindsay and Germann roads, adjacent to Zanjero Park, into light-industrial uses. Creation Equity also is seeking to rezone 3.90 acres of the site into general commercial. Currently the...
themesatribune.com
Mesa board OKs 3 projects opposed by neighbors
In a marathon meeting that ran over five hours on the evening of Oct. 26, the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board gave the greenlight to two multifamily housing projects and a controversial warehouse complex over stiff opposition from neighbors. Several dozen residents who live near the developments and presented board...
East Valley Tribune
Mammoth development clears first city hurdle
The mammoth Optima McDowell Mountain Village mixed-use development near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 cleared its first hurdle last week. The Scottsdale Planning Commission approved the proposed mixed-use project by a 6-1 vote on Oct. 26. Planning Commissioner Christian Serena cast the lone vote against it.
A solution to the rental crisis? Phoenix mayor applauds 'purpose-driven development'
PHOENIX — On Monday, City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined representatives of longtime apartment builder Greenlight Communities to show her support for the company’s newest construction project at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road. A company spokesperson said that the 292-unit apartment complex is the first of six...
KTAR.com
Chandler approves public housing development project for seniors
PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council on Thursday approved an agreement to co-develop an affordable housing site in the East Valley. A five-acre site located at the southeast corner of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard will have about 157 housing units once completed by early 2025, the city of Chandler said in a press release.
East Valley Tribune
No tricks, just treats coming on Meridian Road
Beginning this week, Queen Creek drivers can look forward to less traffic and quicker commute times thanks to the completion of a mile-long section of Meridian Road connecting town center with State Route 24. Completion of the $16-million project, set to open to motorists, means “a continuous north-south connection from...
East Valley Tribune
Town Manager John Kross stepping down
The leader at the helm of Arizona’s fastest growing municipality is stepping down after nearly 27 years in Queen Creek government. Town Manager John Kross’s last day on the job will be Jan. 20 after deciding “this was probably the time.”. “When you’re in one place for...
azbex.com
110-unit BTR Approved in Queen Creek
Sparrow SFG – a 110-unit rental community on 11 acres near Ironwood and Ocotillo roads – has been approved by the Queen Creek Town Council. Homes in the development will be either one or two stories configured as either standalone units or duplexes, all with porches and private backyard areas.
East Valley Tribune
Chickens could come to roost soon in Chandler
There were multiple warnings to residents attending the Oct. 19 Chandler Planning & Zoning Commission meeting: Yes, chickens were on the menu, um, agenda, but what commissioners could consider was very limited. “So before you start, Lauren, with your presentation, I just want to make a note to the audience,”...
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Costco slated for late-January opening
The Queen Creek Costco is coming along nicely and with outside signage now up, many residents are eager to find out when it will officially open at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and Councilmember Julia Wheatley recently took a tour and Brown posted a Facebook update,...
East Valley Tribune
Report backs mayor’s removal of sign carriers
An outside investigator said Mayor Brigette Peterson was doing her job when she ordered police to remove three sign-holding residents from the Sept. 20 council meeting. The investigator therefore found no violations in the latest ethics complaint filed against her. Now it’s up to Peterson or at least three council...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa mourns former Mayor Keno Hawker
Former Mesa Mayor Keno Hawker, who led Mesa through the trauma of 9/11 and laid the groundwork for the city’s booming economic climate, died on Oct. 21. He was 76. Mayor Hawker served two terms on the city council between 1986 to 1994, a two-year term starting in 1998, and then eight years as mayor between 2000 and 2008.
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on Airbnb
It's about to get a lot harder renting out properties on AirbnbTingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash. Airbnb had itself a moment. The short-term rental service exploded onto the scene several years ago, giving vacationers an alternative to staying in hotels. The service, which was the brainchild of two San Francisco roommates who wanted to make a few extra dollars renting out a spare room, eventually took on a life of its own, and while it has provided travelers with some additional flexibility, it has had a negative impact on housing communities around the country. Specifically, it made it possible for individuals to gobble up properties and turn them into short-term rentals, which in turn artificially inflated both housing and rental costs. But now, the city of Scottsdale is looking to put an end to this.
City of Phoenix's solution to bulk trash pickup delays
The City of Phoenix is working on some solutions to help the ongoing bulk trash pickup delays.
azbigmedia.com
40-acre development site in Surprise sells for $1,840,000
A 40-acre development site, located at the southwest corner of 171st Avenue and Dixileta Drive in Surprise, Arizona, has sold for $1,840,000. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented both the seller, Dixileta 40, LLC and the buyers, HOH Investments and Dixileta171, LLC. The buyers are both privately held real estate investment firms focused on value-add assets.
I-TEAM: Valley contractor with history of complaints sued after family says he destroyed their home
PHOENIX — Jason McClure walks through the construction inside his north Phoenix home as his wife, Challyn, holds their small baby. As he navigates around the exposed beams and torn-up floors and bathrooms, he recalls how the renovation was supposed to be finished by the holidays. “Our goal was...
AZFamily
Phoenix announces pay increase for workers to help with bulk trash pickup problem
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the City of Phoenix struggling to pick up bulk trash due to staffing issues, officials are offering more money for certain workers. Starting Nov. 26, any City of Phoenix employee who has a commercial driver’s license and is a commercial driver will receive an additional $3 per hour. That’s on top of a hiring incentive of $2,500 for new solid waste equipment operators and $3,000 for current SWEOs. Officials also note that it offers a solid waste equipment operator apprenticeship program, which they say is the first of its kind. Using on-the-job training and instruction, workers can learn to obtain their CDL license and use those skills to further their careers. They say most of these delays are caused by the mainly nationwide shortage of CDL operators.
KTAR.com
SRP to add 2 battery storage systems to the Valley in 2024
PHOENIX — Salt River Project announced Thursday it has entered into a contract that’ll bring online two grid-charged battery storage systems in the Phoenix area by summer 2024. The storage systems will have a combined output of 340 megawatts, equivalent to enough energy to power over 76,000 average...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
Comments / 0