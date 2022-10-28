Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near east coast of Honshu, Japan -EMSC

Oct 29 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck near the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 54 km (33.55 miles), EMSC added.

Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

