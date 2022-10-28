ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near east coast of Honshu, Japan -EMSC

 4 days ago

Oct 29 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck near the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 54 km (33.55 miles), EMSC added.

Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

Glencore cuts zinc output guidance after production drops 18% in nine months, article with image

October 28, 2022 · 1:22 PM UTC

Glencore produced 18% less zinc in the first nine months compared with the same period a year before, the company said on Friday as it trimmed its full-year output forecast by 6% due to knock-on effects of the Ukraine war.

Related
At least 68 killed in India bridge collapse

AHMEDABAD, India, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 68 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge over a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials said.
Norway raises military alert in response to Ukraine war

OSLO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Norway will put its military on a raised level of alert from Tuesday, moving more personnel onto operational duties and enhancing the role of a rapid mobilisation force in response to the war in Ukraine, the government said on Monday.
South Korea fires air-to-ground missiles in response to North Korea launches

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's military said it fired three air-to-ground missiles towards north of its maritime border with North Korea on Wednesday in response to the North's firing of at least 10 missiles earlier in the day, including one which landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast.
Caribbean storm Lisa headed for Belize to become hurricane

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Lisa will become a hurricane overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast on Tuesday, as the churning weather system is likely to provoke "life-threatening" storm surges in Belize, Honduras and parts of Mexico.
Thai central bank sees GDP growth of 3.3% in 2022

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank expects the country’s economy to grow 3.3% this year, its deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday, supported by consumption and the return of tourists.
Soccer-United States at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts

HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.
Soccer-Queiroz's return gives Iran hope of World Cup history

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Carlos Queiroz's return as Iran coach threatened to throw the country's preparations for a third straight World Cup appearance into turmoil but instead the re-hiring of the Portuguese has galvanised an ageing squad for one last crack at history.
Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai's Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, with all visitors at the time of the announcement directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus.
