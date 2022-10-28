Read full article on original website
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police warning of purse thieves
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of purse thieves targeting local shoppers. Police say these suspects, who have been caught on surveillance video, have been stealing purses from various stores. “They have been traveling through parts of Texas and may be operating here in Abilene,” police explain. They are advising shoppers to keep […]
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
Anti-government, anti-Semitic printed material found in Abilene neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas — Anti-government, anti-Semitic printed materials were left outside of some Abilene homes Oct. 29. The Abilene Police Department is aware of bags which were distributed to various homes and they are instructing citizens to dispose of them. APD appreciates help from the community and they encourage anyone...
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
Police Warn of 'Let's Go Brandon' Propaganda
ABILENE – The Abilene Police Department on Monday morning warned citizens of "Anti-Government" propaganda that was being placed in people yards. According to the APD, on The Abilene Police Department has been made aware of printed material that can be construed as anti-government, left outside of several homes overnight around certain Abilene neighborhoods.
Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
Favorite Seasonal Foods That Have Returned To Abilene and the Big Country
Now that cooler weather is here I am so excited because a lot of my all-time favorite foods are here as well. While we all hear the same raves or complaints about "Pumpkin Spice Coffees" are back too. That said, I look past that argument and look forward to the food that seems to be a favorite during cooler weather.
Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
Guests at this Texas Funeral Were Given an Surprising Gift
That's the note that guests at a funeral in Breckenridge, TX. were given after attending the funeral of Jodie Perryman, who sadly passed away of cancer at the age of 81 on October 12. Along with the note, was a picture of Perryman- flippin' the bird- and a small paper...
FULL VIDEO: Governor Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott was in Abilene Monday as part of the final push for his gubernatorial campaign. He gave a brief speech at Front Porch Coffee downtown around 3:00 p.m., addressing key issues such as border control, property taxes, and school curriculum. “To say the least, there is a lot at […]
Police: 20 pedestrians hit by vehicles in Abilene this year, homeless to get reflective vests
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Abilene so far this year, and four have died as part of the City’s deadliest year to-date. Police now plan to distribute reflective vests to Abilene’s homeless population in an upcoming effort in partnership with United Way. More details on this project will […]
Student brings THC gummies to Abilene middle school, police investigating
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student brought a package of THC gummies to an Abilene middle school Friday. Police say THC gummies were found in the possession of a student at Clack Middle School, and after speaking to the student, staff began evaluating all students involved and they were removed from school for their own […]
Abilene’s Round Up Pass Gives Visitors Free Entry to Our Local Attractions
The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau has just announced that they have partnered up with Bandwango a company that creates digital virtual passes for cities, civic organizations, nonprofits, and more. This new Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau venture will be called the Abilene Round Up Pass. The new Abilene Round-Up...
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
Hidden Gems: How the Junk Warehouse came to be and keeps a legacy alive
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From housing treasures in storage, to opening a boutique on the north side of Abilene, Junk Warehouse has given the community a wide selection of items with a unique shopping experience. This store at times, however, gets mistaken for something else, according to Danette Sides, long time friend of owners Larry […]
Abilene police investigating following aggravated robbery involving masked suspect
ABILENE, Texas — Police are investigating following a report of an aggravated robbery that took place this past weekend. According to an incident report, an assistant manager at a convenience store in the 2800 Block of Ambler Avenue stated that a masked suspect pointed a firearm and demanded money from the register.
Fatal pedestrian accident leaves 1 dead
ABILENE, Texas — A 56 year old man was killed on Saturday evening after he was hit by a SUV on South First in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, the man was crossing the street near the intersection of South First and Portland Street while pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV that was headed east on South First. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Report: Officers save 4-year-old from kidnapping during traffic stop in Winters
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers are credited with saving a 4-year-old child from a kidnapping during a traffic stop in Winters early Thursday morning. A report from the Winters Police Department states a vehicle was pulled over for speeding on SH 153 around 1:00 a.m., and when officers approached the vehicle, they saw the 4-year-old […]
56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 31st
A very calm and mild forecast will continue for the next several days before a more active weather pattern by the end of the week that will bring cooler weather and possible rain chances for the area. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 52 degrees. The winds will continue light at 5 mph from the south.
