Abilene, TX

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police warning of purse thieves

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of purse thieves targeting local shoppers. Police say these suspects, who have been caught on surveillance video, have been stealing purses from various stores. “They have been traveling through parts of Texas and may be operating here in Abilene,” police explain. They are advising shoppers to keep […]
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
Police Warn of 'Let's Go Brandon' Propaganda

ABILENE – The Abilene Police Department on Monday morning warned citizens of "Anti-Government" propaganda that was being placed in people yards. According to the APD, on The Abilene Police Department has been made aware of printed material that can be construed as anti-government, left outside of several homes overnight around certain Abilene neighborhoods.
Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene

CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
Fatal pedestrian accident leaves 1 dead

ABILENE, Texas — A 56 year old man was killed on Saturday evening after he was hit by a SUV on South First in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, the man was crossing the street near the intersection of South First and Portland Street while pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV that was headed east on South First. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 31st

A very calm and mild forecast will continue for the next several days before a more active weather pattern by the end of the week that will bring cooler weather and possible rain chances for the area. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 52 degrees. The winds will continue light at 5 mph from the south.
