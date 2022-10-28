Washington Park Mixed-Use Project to Receive TIF Support

A trio of vacant Washington Park buildings will be rehabilitated for a mix of new uses through $2.5 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance approved today by City Council.

Consisting of two one-story buildings and a three-story building, the $6.2 million project by Policy Kings LLC at 353-63 E. 51st St. includes exterior upgrades and interior buildouts for three stores, a restaurant, a shared kitchen, a gym, and six residential units.

The project will create 20 permanent full-time jobs and approximately 75 construction jobs.

###