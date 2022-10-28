Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
UPDATE: Missing Worcester teen found, police say
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Daniel Walker-White has been found. Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
Area Dunkin’ management company facing $145K fine for child labor law violations
REGION — A company that manages multiple Dunkin’ locations in the Merrimack Valley and Central Massachusetts is facing $145,000 in fines over state child labor law violations. Concord-based Westford Group, Inc., and its president and treasurer, Michael and Brian Mariano are facing five citations across 14 Dunkin’ stores,...
Two Massachusetts nursing home workers charged with stealing from bank accounts of residents
BOSTON – Two individuals have been indicted in connection with allegations they abused their positions as long-term care facility or nursing home employees to fraudulently access and steal from the bank accounts of nursing home residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Caroline Khan, 54, of Brighton, was indicted...
Authorities: Worcester woman found dead in Georgia was passenger of long-haul trucker from Littleton
CAMDEN COUNTY, Georgia — A Worcester woman who was found dead in the woods in Georgia in early October was the passenger of a long-haul trucker from Littleton who is now charged in her murder, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday. Jason Michael Palmer, 47, is slated to be extradited...
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham, Massachusetts, location on Thursday. "As I go to...
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn appeared to come to an end Tuesday evening, following reports of a shooting in the area of Chase Street. Police officers could be seen setting up barricades around a multistory home earlier in the afternoon after reports of shots being fired.
Crews battle house fire in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - No injuries were reported after a house and its backyard appeared to catch fire in Saugus Monday night. Crews were called to a home on Susan Drive around 7 p.m. where flames could be seen burning through the back of the property and part of the home.
Textiles, mattresses can no longer be thrown away starting Tuesday
WESTFORD — New solid waste bans are coming to Massachusetts. Starting Nov. 1 textiles and mattresses can no longer be disposed of. Instead, people will have to recycle or donate their unwanted items. Bulk stickers will no longer be accepted on mattresses and box springs. According to Department of...
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
Haverhill trick or treaters get in the Halloween spirit
Stitch, Violet Beauregarde and the Tasmanian Devil were among those that took the time to trick or treat on the streets of Haverhill Saturday afternoon. Haverhill holds its annual trick or treat the last Saturday before every Halloween. It’s a day circled on the calendar for several members of the community.
Two people injured in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
Seen Her? Woman Wanted For Stealing Merchandise From Medford Target
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is wanted for stealing merchandise from a Long Island store. A woman stole alcoholic beverages and beauty products from Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road in Medford, at about noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Oct. 31.
Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says
BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event
More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
Photos: Downtown trick or treat
IPSWICH — Gangs of kids descended on the downtown area Saturday for trick or treat. Sponsored by the Ipswich Business Roundtable, the day saw traders lay on bucket loads of candy. Some store owners, like Mark Warner, said they bought around 1,500 pieces. Others weren’t so sure of the...
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
