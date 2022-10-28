ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Worcester teen found, police say

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Daniel Walker-White has been found. Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn appeared to come to an end Tuesday evening, following reports of a shooting in the area of Chase Street. Police officers could be seen setting up barricades around a multistory home earlier in the afternoon after reports of shots being fired.
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Crews battle house fire in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - No injuries were reported after a house and its backyard appeared to catch fire in Saugus Monday night. Crews were called to a home on Susan Drive around 7 p.m. where flames could be seen burning through the back of the property and part of the home.
SAUGUS, MA
westfordcat.org

Textiles, mattresses can no longer be thrown away starting Tuesday

WESTFORD — New solid waste bans are coming to Massachusetts. Starting Nov. 1 textiles and mattresses can no longer be disposed of. Instead, people will have to recycle or donate their unwanted items. Bulk stickers will no longer be accepted on mattresses and box springs. According to Department of...
WESTFORD, MA
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says

BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
LOWELL, MA
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
TEWKSBURY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Photos: Downtown trick or treat

IPSWICH — Gangs of kids descended on the downtown area Saturday for trick or treat. Sponsored by the Ipswich Business Roundtable, the day saw traders lay on bucket loads of candy. Some store owners, like Mark Warner, said they bought around 1,500 pieces. Others weren’t so sure of the...
IPSWICH, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA

