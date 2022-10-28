Tax Incentives Proposed for Industrial Property
A Chicago company will expand its industrial operations through approximately $1 million in Cook County Class 6(b) property tax incentives approved today by City Council.
- IZC Property LLC, at 1031 E. 103rd St. in Pullman, will use the incentive to enable the development of a 45,000-square-foot metals processing structure that retains and creates 89 jobs. The incentive will reduce taxes on the site by approximately $1 million over the 12-year term.
The Class 6(b) incentive is intended to encourage private investment in industrial construction and rehabilitation projects.
