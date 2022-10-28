Tax Incentives Proposed for Industrial Property

A Chicago company will expand its industrial operations through approximately $1 million in Cook County Class 6(b) property tax incentives approved today by City Council.

IZC Property LLC, at 1031 E. 103rd St. in Pullman, will use the incentive to enable the development of a 45,000-square-foot metals processing structure that retains and creates 89 jobs. The incentive will reduce taxes on the site by approximately $1 million over the 12-year term.

The Class 6(b) incentive is intended to encourage private investment in industrial construction and rehabilitation projects.

###