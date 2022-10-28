ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

actionnews5.com

SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
ARLINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct held 'Trunk or Treat' event

With Halloween on the horizon, the Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct hosted its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday. An eclectic mix of costumes were present — from zombie football players to creatures unknown to the average onlooker. Still, they all lined up to get buckets of free candy that...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

UC Officer Directs Traffic In Style–Halloween Style

Union City, Tenn.–Officer Blake Lively decided to join the Halloween festivities this morning while directing school zone traffic for the Union City Elementary School. Police officials said, “We’re sure everyone had a great laugh at Officer Lively and we’re thankful for his hard work and dedication to our community.”
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Pink Ladies At Your Service At Clerk’s Office

Paris, Tenn.–The Pink Ladies have taken over the Henry County Clerk’s office this Halloween. The gang from the Clerk’s office dresses up for Halloween each year and although they’ve opted for dress from the 50s before, this is the first time for the Pink Ladies. From left in photo are: Tiffany Powell Carol Whitworth, Jamie Miles (on desk), Donna Thompson Craig , Patricia McClain Gracian McElroy. Several businesses and entities in Paris and Henry County have dressed up for Halloween today, including the local schools, banks and stores. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police say man killed during motel shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is looking into a shooting that took place at a west Jackson motel. On Monday around 6:13 p.m., a shooting took place at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson. Our crews arrived at the scene to find that law enforcement agencies had...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Gun found in baby crib during operation in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon. Dyersburg Police said they worked with the members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a joint effort to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Police respond to shooting at west Jackson motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a large police presence in west Jackson on Monday. When our crews arrived at the Rodeway Inn, law enforcement officers were already on the scene. We reached out to the Jackson Police Department who can confirm that there was a shooting. However, at this time, there are no further details that they can provide.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years after officers shot during standoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Dyersburg man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday after two officers were shot during a standoff in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. was sentenced for assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson to host two women’s self defense classes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department and Jackson Parks and Recreation are partnering to make the city a little safer, including increasing lighting and adding blue light emergency boxes in local parks. But they are also hosting Women’s Self-Defense classes. “Safety is paramount in this day and age....
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Event brings Halloween fun to Conger Park

JACKSON, Tenn. –Trunk or treat hosted by local business. The Urban Defense Gun Club hosted a Trunk or Treat on Saturday. It was a great turnout with food and refreshments served at the event. The event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The President of the Urban Defense...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Cypress Grove Nature Park reopens after months of repairs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger confirms Cypress Grove Nature Park has officially reopened to the public. Located in west Jackson, Cypress Grove offers a quiet destination for walks, with lake views and birds-of-prey sightings, and is known for its expansive boardwalk that takes you on a scenic journey through nature.
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Closure of Highway 51-North Causing Traffic Issues in Obion County

Officials in Obion County are concerned about a shift in traffic, following the recent shut down of Highway-51 North. County Mayor Steve Carr said the closure and detour, due to work on the I-69 project, has created a traffic problem for motorists.(AUDIO) Mayor Carr said it appears the issue may...
thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years for assaulting federal officer with a deadly weapon

A Dyersburg man will spend 40 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 41-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 480 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
DYERSBURG, TN

