actionnews5.com
SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/31/22 – 11/01/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/31/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/01/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
localmemphis.com
Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct held 'Trunk or Treat' event
With Halloween on the horizon, the Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct hosted its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday. An eclectic mix of costumes were present — from zombie football players to creatures unknown to the average onlooker. Still, they all lined up to get buckets of free candy that...
Teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured
A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.
radionwtn.com
UC Officer Directs Traffic In Style–Halloween Style
Union City, Tenn.–Officer Blake Lively decided to join the Halloween festivities this morning while directing school zone traffic for the Union City Elementary School. Police officials said, “We’re sure everyone had a great laugh at Officer Lively and we’re thankful for his hard work and dedication to our community.”
wnbjtv.com
Jackson Police and Recreation and Parks Department join forces to offer free self-defense classes
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Last month the news of Eliza Fletcher's kidnapping and murder while running in Memphis shocked the nation- and caused many cities to look into making their parks safer. “It's very, very important that the departments within the city work together to ensure that our cities are safe...
radionwtn.com
Pink Ladies At Your Service At Clerk’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Pink Ladies have taken over the Henry County Clerk’s office this Halloween. The gang from the Clerk’s office dresses up for Halloween each year and although they’ve opted for dress from the 50s before, this is the first time for the Pink Ladies. From left in photo are: Tiffany Powell Carol Whitworth, Jamie Miles (on desk), Donna Thompson Craig , Patricia McClain Gracian McElroy. Several businesses and entities in Paris and Henry County have dressed up for Halloween today, including the local schools, banks and stores. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
Jackson police say man killed during motel shooting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is looking into a shooting that took place at a west Jackson motel. On Monday around 6:13 p.m., a shooting took place at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson. Our crews arrived at the scene to find that law enforcement agencies had...
Gun found in baby crib during operation in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon. Dyersburg Police said they worked with the members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a joint effort to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on […]
WBBJ
Police respond to shooting at west Jackson motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a large police presence in west Jackson on Monday. When our crews arrived at the Rodeway Inn, law enforcement officers were already on the scene. We reached out to the Jackson Police Department who can confirm that there was a shooting. However, at this time, there are no further details that they can provide.
WBBJ
City of Jackson to host two women’s self defense classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department and Jackson Parks and Recreation are partnering to make the city a little safer, including increasing lighting and adding blue light emergency boxes in local parks. But they are also hosting Women’s Self-Defense classes. “Safety is paramount in this day and age....
WBBJ
Event brings Halloween fun to Conger Park
JACKSON, Tenn. –Trunk or treat hosted by local business. The Urban Defense Gun Club hosted a Trunk or Treat on Saturday. It was a great turnout with food and refreshments served at the event. The event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The President of the Urban Defense...
WBBJ
Cypress Grove Nature Park reopens after months of repairs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger confirms Cypress Grove Nature Park has officially reopened to the public. Located in west Jackson, Cypress Grove offers a quiet destination for walks, with lake views and birds-of-prey sightings, and is known for its expansive boardwalk that takes you on a scenic journey through nature.
WBBJ
Martin Police release details on semi-truck wreck that caused power outage
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department has released details on a crash that caused a lengthy power outage on Monday. According to a crash report, a 21-year-old semi-truck driver from Arkansas attempted to make a right turn from Poplar Street to South McCombs Street and struck a utility pole.
thunderboltradio.com
Closure of Highway 51-North Causing Traffic Issues in Obion County
Officials in Obion County are concerned about a shift in traffic, following the recent shut down of Highway-51 North. County Mayor Steve Carr said the closure and detour, due to work on the I-69 project, has created a traffic problem for motorists.(AUDIO) Mayor Carr said it appears the issue may...
thunderboltradio.com
Additional officers at Henry County High School Friday after rumored threat
Extra officers will be at Henry County High School Friday after authorities were notified of a threat of a possible shooting. Sheriff Josh Frey says the threat was shared through social media and that Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department investigators have been conducting a follow-up investigation.
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years for assaulting federal officer with a deadly weapon
A Dyersburg man will spend 40 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 41-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 480 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
WSMV
2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries. Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He...
