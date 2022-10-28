Transitional Housing Shelter to Receive TIF Support

The rehabilitation of an East Garfield Park youth development center and transitional shelter will be supported with up to $2.7 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance under a proposal approved today by City Council.

The $5.96 million Covenant House Illinois project at 2934 W. Lake St. will create up to 20 beds of transitional housing, community space, offices, a kitchen, showers, and other facilities within the former warehouse complex.

The project will create 14 new jobs and allow for the retention of 26 existing positions.

Covenant House Illinois provides comprehensive support services and residential programs for runaway, homeless, and trafficked youth in Chicago, serving more than 1,000 young people since early 2017.

