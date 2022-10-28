Land Sale Would Enable $130 Million Northwestern Outpatient Center in Bronzeville

Northwestern Memorial Healthcare would build a $130 million outpatient center in Bronzeville through a City land sale proposed to City Council today by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

Planned for 4800-34 S. Cottage Grove Ave., the complex would utilize .5 acres of vacant City land that Northwestern would purchase for its appraised value of $970,000 and combine with its adjacent land holdings. The four-story outpatient facility is planned to include urgent, primary, and specialty care services, as well as a pharmacy, cancer center, and retail space, among other uses.

The project would create 100 new permanent jobs and serve 50,000 annual visitors. As part of the purchase, Northwestern would transfer a 15,444-square-foot property it owns at 4833 S. Evans Ave. to the City in exchange for a credit toward the acquisition of the Cottage Grove site. The credit would be worth the Evans property’s appraised market value of $88,000.

The City would combine the Evans property with another .29-acre City-owned site for future redevelopment.

The Northwestern facility would be the latest improvement moving forward in Bronzeville through the City’s INVEST South/West initiative, which is targeting Cottage Grove for multiple mixed-use public and private investment projects.

