TIF Proposed for Three School Improvement Projects
Two Chicago Public Schools facilities would receive $5.7 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance for capital improvement projects through proposals introduced to City Council today by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.
- Marie Curie Metropolitan High School, at 4959 S. Archer Ave. in Archer Heights, would receive $4.95 million in TIF for new plumbing equipment in its Athletic Building B. TIF would fund the cost of the entire project.
- Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Irving Park, would receive $740,000 in TIF to renovate existing space into an aquaponics laboratory. State and federal grants would fund the remainder of the $1.2 million project.
Comments / 0