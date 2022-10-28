TIF Proposed for Three School Improvement Projects

Two Chicago Public Schools facilities would receive $5.7 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance for capital improvement projects through proposals introduced to City Council today by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

Marie Curie Metropolitan High School, at 4959 S. Archer Ave. in Archer Heights, would receive $4.95 million in TIF for new plumbing equipment in its Athletic Building B. TIF would fund the cost of the entire project.

Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Irving Park, would receive $740,000 in TIF to renovate existing space into an aquaponics laboratory. State and federal grants would fund the remainder of the $1.2 million project.