Sioux City, IA

kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man Accused Of Assaulting Nurse, Law Officer At Hospital

Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a nurse and a law officer at the Orange City hospital with a medical device. According to the Orange City Police Department, 41-year-old Jared Isaac Andersen is charged with Second-Degree Criminal Mischief and two counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, (all class D felonies); as well as a misdemeanor charge of Interference with Official Acts.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kscj.com

CRUZ CHARGED IN SECOND GUN CRIME

JOSEPH CRUZ IS ALSO CHARGED IN ANOTHER SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE IN AUGUST. COURT DOCUMENTS STATE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE 1500 BLOCK OF INGLESIDE AVENUE AROUND 4:15 A,M, ON AUGUST 21ST FOR A REPORTED SHOOTING. OFFICERS FOUND VICTOR MALDONADO OF SIOUX CITY WITH A GUNSHOT INJURY TO HIS LOWER BACK.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER (Update)

THERE’S NEW INFORMATION ABOUT THE TWO PEOPLE FATALLY SHOT AND THE MAN ACCUSED OF THE CRIMES THAT TOOK PLACE EARLY SATURDAY ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE. SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO 1421 W 5TH STREET AROUND 2:15 A.M.FOR A REPORT OF A SHOOTING. OFFICERS FOUND TWO VICTIMS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Antwone McDougle, 38. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

STOLEN PICKUP USED IN JEWELRY STORE ROBBERY RECOVERED

THE PICK UP TRUCK USED BY TWO ROBBERS WANTED FOR STEALING JEWELRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN A SMASH AND GRAB AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS ON SERGEANT ROAD HAS BEEN RECOVERED. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TRUCK WAS STOLEN FROM THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL HY-VEE PARKING LOT SOMETIME BEFORE THE ROBBERY SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

GUNDERSON’S ROBBED IN SMASH & GRAB

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO MALE SUSPECTS WANTED FOR STEALING JEWELRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN A SMASH AND GRAB AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS ON SERGEANT ROAD. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TWO MEN WERE WEARING MASKS AND CARRYING SLEDGEHAMMERS WHEN THEY ENTERED THE STORE AROUND 1P.M. THEY BROKE THE GLASS ON...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Dedrick Daquan Hunt, 28, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts), failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison. Titus Leshawn Ellis, 49, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison. Before Judge Jeffrey Neary. David Gustav Lindberg, 51, Sioux City, possession...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

SOUTH DAKOTA SUSPECT FACING MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES

A GAYVILLE, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION IN YANKTON COUNTY. DAVID JAMES BROWN IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA, THREE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, TWO COUNTS OF DISTRIBUTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND VIOLATION OF A DRUG FREE ZONE.
GAYVILLE, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police investigating robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers Saturday afternoon. Authorities were called to the high-end jewelry story in Lakeport Commons just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery. Police say two male suspects wearing masks entered the store carrying sledgehammers, broke out the glass of a jewelry case and left the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

WRONG WAY DRIVER CAUSES I-29 CRASH

A WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR A CRASH THAT CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN ONAWA AND WHITING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 43-YEAR-OLD CHAD MILLER OF EDGERTON, MINNESOTA WAS DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES AND STRUCK A TANKER TRAILER CARRYING ANHYDROUS AMMONIA.
ONAWA, IA
KLEM

News for Tuesday, November 1

The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
LE MARS, IA
kscj.com

TWO HOURS FOR TRICK OR TREATING HALLOWEEN NIGHT

TRICK-OR-TREATING WILL BE OBSERVED IN SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM 6 P.M. TO 8 P.M MONDAY NIGHT. THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT REMINDS PARENTS TO HAVE SAFE COSTUMES MADE OF FIRE-RETARDANT MATERIAL WITH EYE HOLES LARGE ENOUGH FOR GOOD PERIPHERAL VISION. A RESPONSIBLE ADULT SHOULD ALWAYS ACCOMPANY YOUNG...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandproud.com

Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
SIOUX CITY, IA

