Orange City Man Accused Of Assaulting Nurse, Law Officer At Hospital
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a nurse and a law officer at the Orange City hospital with a medical device. According to the Orange City Police Department, 41-year-old Jared Isaac Andersen is charged with Second-Degree Criminal Mischief and two counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, (all class D felonies); as well as a misdemeanor charge of Interference with Official Acts.
CRUZ CHARGED IN SECOND GUN CRIME
JOSEPH CRUZ IS ALSO CHARGED IN ANOTHER SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE IN AUGUST. COURT DOCUMENTS STATE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE 1500 BLOCK OF INGLESIDE AVENUE AROUND 4:15 A,M, ON AUGUST 21ST FOR A REPORTED SHOOTING. OFFICERS FOUND VICTOR MALDONADO OF SIOUX CITY WITH A GUNSHOT INJURY TO HIS LOWER BACK.
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER (Update)
THERE’S NEW INFORMATION ABOUT THE TWO PEOPLE FATALLY SHOT AND THE MAN ACCUSED OF THE CRIMES THAT TOOK PLACE EARLY SATURDAY ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE. SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO 1421 W 5TH STREET AROUND 2:15 A.M.FOR A REPORT OF A SHOOTING. OFFICERS FOUND TWO VICTIMS...
Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Antwone McDougle, 38. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.
STOLEN PICKUP USED IN JEWELRY STORE ROBBERY RECOVERED
THE PICK UP TRUCK USED BY TWO ROBBERS WANTED FOR STEALING JEWELRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN A SMASH AND GRAB AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS ON SERGEANT ROAD HAS BEEN RECOVERED. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TRUCK WAS STOLEN FROM THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL HY-VEE PARKING LOT SOMETIME BEFORE THE ROBBERY SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
GUNDERSON’S ROBBED IN SMASH & GRAB
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO MALE SUSPECTS WANTED FOR STEALING JEWELRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN A SMASH AND GRAB AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS ON SERGEANT ROAD. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TWO MEN WERE WEARING MASKS AND CARRYING SLEDGEHAMMERS WHEN THEY ENTERED THE STORE AROUND 1P.M. THEY BROKE THE GLASS ON...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Dedrick Daquan Hunt, 28, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts), failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison. Titus Leshawn Ellis, 49, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison. Before Judge Jeffrey Neary. David Gustav Lindberg, 51, Sioux City, possession...
SOUTH DAKOTA SUSPECT FACING MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES
A GAYVILLE, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION IN YANKTON COUNTY. DAVID JAMES BROWN IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA, THREE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, TWO COUNTS OF DISTRIBUTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND VIOLATION OF A DRUG FREE ZONE.
Sioux City jewelry store robbed by two suspects with sledgehammers, police say
SIOUX CITY — Two male suspects, wearing masks and carrying sledgehammers, broke into a Sioux City jewelry store and made off with an untold amount of jewelry just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. That's according to Sioux City Police who say the suspects busted a glass jewelry case at...
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
Sioux City Police investigating robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers Saturday afternoon. Authorities were called to the high-end jewelry story in Lakeport Commons just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery. Police say two male suspects wearing masks entered the store carrying sledgehammers, broke out the glass of a jewelry case and left the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son
Astleford also stated that he shook his son on three separate occasions in October and slapped his son on the head in October, court records said.
Man leads deputies in Plymouth County on high-speed chase
What ensued was a multi-mile chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The a
‘Come out shooting’: Man arrested after Sioux City stand-off
A large police presence gathered outside a downtown apartment building that led to a stand-off Tuesday evening.
CASE HISTORY: Laurel, Nebraska, a town of less than 1,000, reckons with quadruple homicide
On Aug. 4, 2022, four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, Nebraska. The next day, 42-year-old resident Jason Jones was charged with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. Here's the case history so far. breaking topical alert top story. Nebraska State Patrol Col....
WRONG WAY DRIVER CAUSES I-29 CRASH
A WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR A CRASH THAT CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN ONAWA AND WHITING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 43-YEAR-OLD CHAD MILLER OF EDGERTON, MINNESOTA WAS DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES AND STRUCK A TANKER TRAILER CARRYING ANHYDROUS AMMONIA.
News for Tuesday, November 1
The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
TWO HOURS FOR TRICK OR TREATING HALLOWEEN NIGHT
TRICK-OR-TREATING WILL BE OBSERVED IN SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM 6 P.M. TO 8 P.M MONDAY NIGHT. THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT REMINDS PARENTS TO HAVE SAFE COSTUMES MADE OF FIRE-RETARDANT MATERIAL WITH EYE HOLES LARGE ENOUGH FOR GOOD PERIPHERAL VISION. A RESPONSIBLE ADULT SHOULD ALWAYS ACCOMPANY YOUNG...
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
