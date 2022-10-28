Read full article on original website
ncsha.org
THDA Launches Phase 2 of Tennessee Housing Assistance Fund
Oct. 5, 2022 – Tennessee Housing Development Agency has successfully launched the second phase of its Tennessee Housing Assistance Fund in an effort to help eligible homeowners lower their monthly mortgage payments. The second phase of TNHAF program, which went live Aug. 29, assists borrowers at less than 60...
BrightRidge files injunction claiming company uses ‘confusing’ name ‘Brightspeed’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge Broadband is seeking an injunction against a company for using a name it claims is too similar to its own. According to a release from BrightRidge, Brightspeed, a company owned by funds from the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, recently purchased former Century Link/Lumen Technologies assets in 20 […]
Alcohol referendums, tax increases and charter amendment on local election ballots
A number of Middle Tennessee counties will vote on alcohol referendums in next week's election in addition to state and federal races.
COVID long-hauler evicted after landlord refuses rental relief
A single mother, who is a long-haul COVID survivor, was evicted from her apartment despite applying for rental assistance.
How Tennessee Dems have fared in governor races
Data: Tennessee Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsIn the 16 years since Gov. Phil Bredesen won re-election with 69% of the vote, Tennessee Democrats have failed to seriously compete in a gubernatorial race.Why it matters: While border states like North Carolina and Georgia have morphed into the nation's preeminent battlegrounds, Tennessee has grown more conservative.Jason Martin, a Middle Tennessee doctor running for governor, is trying to turn things around for Democrats.By the numbers: Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean won 39% of the vote four years ago, the high watermark for state Democrats in the post-Bredesen era.Flashback: Prior to Dean, political...
crossvillenews1st.com
GOVERNOR LEE COMES TO CROSSVILLE THIS THURSDAY
Governor Bill Lee’s Bus Tour will make a stop in Crossville this Thursday, November 3rd at Express Lunch in downtown. The Governor will be accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The public is invited to come by, visit and ask questions during the hour-and-a-half stop-over beginning at noon.
thunderboltradio.com
Governor Bill Lee Says He is Committed to Fighting Crime in Tennessee
The issue of crime across the nation is drawing much attention from voters going into the November 8th General Election. Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said the state has not been immune to the rising problem. Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News he feels the main reason behind the crime...
theutcecho.com
UTC Nursing School Ranked as Best in Tennessee
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing RN (registered nurse) program has been ranked as the best nursing program in the state of Tennessee. The UTC school of nursing scored a 97.92 out of 100 on RegisteredNursing.org’s assessment of 47 nursing schools in Tennessee. The nursing programs...
Reporting fraud during early voting in Tennessee
Tennessee's Secretary of State's Office offers tools to assist voters during elections, including a text to report voter fraud system.
thunder1320.com
Gas price average up in Tennessee, down in Coffee County
Drivers will see just slightly spookier gas prices at the pump this Halloween. After fluctuating last week, gas prices across the state have risen, on average, a penny over last Monday. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.32 which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago and 16 cents more than one year ago.
wvlt.tv
Knox County Democrats call for Republican party to stop ‘dangerous rhetoric’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Standing in the parking lot of what once stood as the Planned Parenthood in East Knoxville, a group of Knox County Democrats called for the Republican Party of Knox County and Tennessee to stop a war of words the group is calling dangerous. The group used...
Gov. Bill Lee to make two campaign stops in NE Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Election Day nearing, Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make a couple of stops in the Tri-Cities region next week as he wraps up his re-election campaign. As part of his “It Matters Who Governs” bus tour, the governor is scheduled to appear in Jonesborough and Greeneville on Friday, Nov. […]
fox17.com
Advocates calling on lower speed limits in residential areas across Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Halloween is a fun time for many, but not for the Isbell family, it's one of the more difficult times for them two years ago their son died after being hit by car. Parents and advocates said they want safer streets in Rutherford County. Chuck Isbell...
wkms.org
Tennessee to house nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power electric vehicles
Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Tennessee's Most Dangerous Cities
The state of Tennessee has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A Memphis Police Department vehicle.By Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) - Own work, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia.
Tennessee Lottery: $350K claimed by players across the state
As the Powerball jackpot continues to skyrocket, multiple lottery players in the Volunteer State managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend.
Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina. On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce, 79, of Greene County. Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. […]
Stunning New Resort Inside Tennessee State Park Looks Incredible
The views from the hotel are just breathtaking.
Which animals are your favorite? | TWRA opens voting for upcoming calendar photos
(WJHL) – After more than 5,000 photos were sent in to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), 10 finalists were chosen in eight categories for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar. On Tuesday, the TWRA announced Tennesseans could begin voting for their favorites in each category. The photos that receive the most votes will be featured […]
