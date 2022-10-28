ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
ncsha.org

THDA Launches Phase 2 of Tennessee Housing Assistance Fund

Oct. 5, 2022 – Tennessee Housing Development Agency has successfully launched the second phase of its Tennessee Housing Assistance Fund in an effort to help eligible homeowners lower their monthly mortgage payments. The second phase of TNHAF program, which went live Aug. 29, assists borrowers at less than 60...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

How Tennessee Dems have fared in governor races

Data: Tennessee Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsIn the 16 years since Gov. Phil Bredesen won re-election with 69% of the vote, Tennessee Democrats have failed to seriously compete in a gubernatorial race.Why it matters: While border states like North Carolina and Georgia have morphed into the nation's preeminent battlegrounds, Tennessee has grown more conservative.Jason Martin, a Middle Tennessee doctor running for governor, is trying to turn things around for Democrats.By the numbers: Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean won 39% of the vote four years ago, the high watermark for state Democrats in the post-Bredesen era.Flashback: Prior to Dean, political...
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

GOVERNOR LEE COMES TO CROSSVILLE THIS THURSDAY

Governor Bill Lee’s Bus Tour will make a stop in Crossville this Thursday, November 3rd at Express Lunch in downtown. The Governor will be accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The public is invited to come by, visit and ask questions during the hour-and-a-half stop-over beginning at noon.
CROSSVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Governor Bill Lee Says He is Committed to Fighting Crime in Tennessee

The issue of crime across the nation is drawing much attention from voters going into the November 8th General Election. Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said the state has not been immune to the rising problem. Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News he feels the main reason behind the crime...
TENNESSEE STATE
theutcecho.com

UTC Nursing School Ranked as Best in Tennessee

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing RN (registered nurse) program has been ranked as the best nursing program in the state of Tennessee. The UTC school of nursing scored a 97.92 out of 100 on RegisteredNursing.org’s assessment of 47 nursing schools in Tennessee. The nursing programs...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thunder1320.com

Gas price average up in Tennessee, down in Coffee County

Drivers will see just slightly spookier gas prices at the pump this Halloween. After fluctuating last week, gas prices across the state have risen, on average, a penny over last Monday. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.32 which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago and 16 cents more than one year ago.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Gov. Bill Lee to make two campaign stops in NE Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Election Day nearing, Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make a couple of stops in the Tri-Cities region next week as he wraps up his re-election campaign. As part of his “It Matters Who Governs” bus tour, the governor is scheduled to appear in Jonesborough and Greeneville on Friday, Nov. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina. On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce, 79, of Greene County. Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy