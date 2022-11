FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) -- Warning: Graphic depictions of animal abuse. A Boca Raton dog groomer was arrested after he was reportedly caught on cellphone video abusing two dogs. Plinio Roberto De Camargo Jr., the co-owner of American Dog Pet Grooming, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO