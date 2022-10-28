Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE
(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
Golf.com
The 5 keys to making perfect scrambled eggs, according to a golf club chef
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. What’s the best way to scramble? No, not on the course. We’re talking scrambled eggs, a sublimely simple dish when made correctly, which is the catch. Garret Martindale...
Apparently We’ve Been Taking the Seeds Out Of Peppers Wrong Our Whole Lives
Honestly starting to wonder if I ever knew anything.
thecountrycook.net
Cafeteria Noodles
INGREDIENTS NEEDED: (FULL RECIPE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE POST) parsley, for garnish (optional) In a large pot with a lid add the chicken stock and bouillon cube and bring up to a boil over medium high heat. When the stock comes to a boil add in the egg noodles and stir.
AOL Corp
Teachers and truckers love this Crockpot electric lunchbox — grab it on sale for $30
While we love crisp air and cozy sweaters, these fall classics are also the harbingers for the shiver that winter will soon bring. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole. But bringing a cold sandwich to work for lunch? That just feels sad. There's no reason for ho-hum meals with the bestselling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now Amazon is offering it up for just $30, down from $45. This thing makes a great gift, and it's adored by thousands of fans, including teachers and truckers. Read on to see why.
How to make crispy honey garlic chicken wings — no frying necessary
It's football season and that means gameday snacks. Chicken wings are a classic and this baked recipe keeps them crispy. Here's how to make them.
Angel’s Envy Just Dropped Its Coveted Annual Cask Strength Bourbon—and We Got a First Taste
The limited-edition fall whiskey hits keep on coming, with another annual release just hitting liquor store shelves around the country this month. Angel’s Envy announced the details of its 2022 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels today, the eleventh time this popular whiskey has been bottled. It was announced recently that Owen Martin, formerly of Stranahan’s distillery in Denver Colorado, was taking over as master distiller at Angel’s Envy. So this new edition of Cask Strength is particularly exciting for the team in Louisville. “Our annual Cask Strength expression is our most highly anticipated annual tradition...
Sausage Dip is One of the Best Tailgating and Super Bowl Appetizers.
Photo courtesy of Everyday shortcutsEveryday Shortcuts. The Fall Season brings cooler temperatures, pumpkin spice, chilly, and your favorite dip as an appetizer. Sausage dip Is a well-known family favorite dip. Sausage dip can be served with mild.
Oven-Crisp Potato Wedges Recipe
Wedges are an underrated form of potato side, often seen as a near non-contender in the ultimate french fry race. But potato wedges certainly have their place in this world and, more importantly, in our stomachs — especially when they're cooked to crispy perfection. With this oven-crisp potato wedges recipe, brought to us by developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, you can enjoy wedges that are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. And you don't need to rely on a deep fryer to get them there; as the name suggests, your oven will do most of the work.
princesspinkygirl.com
Garlic Green Beans
This Garlic Green Beans recipe is a flavorful way to prepare the classic green bean and turn it into a tasty sauteed veggie that you and even your kids will look forward to eating. Cooks in under 10 minutes, this easy 5-ingredient healthy side dish is gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and...
12tomatoes.com
Easy Sticky Chicken Thighs
A crispy marinated chicken thigh recipe to spice up dinner tonight. Craving an easy weeknight dinner that you prep for in advance? These sticky chicken thighs can be marinated overnight in lots of garlic and soy sauce, then cooked for dinner over some rice. A baked chicken recipe that comes with its own sauce. This recipe is for those cooks who have to put food on the table after a long day of work. The flavor almost resembles a soy-based barbecue sauce in the end. SO GOOD!
Recipe: Grilled lemon chicken
NewsUSA -- The last few weeks of fall are just around the corner and winter weather is on the way. Even as the days get shorter and the temperatures lower, it is still a great time to be outdoors and grill. Add a little zest the next time you throw some chicken on the grill with lemons.
Taste Test: Wild Turkey’s Newest Bourbon Was an Accident. It’s Also Outstanding.
We are fed so many origin stories in the whiskey world that it’s often difficult to believe them, or keep up with them for that matter. Such was the case when presented with the story behind the new Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Unforgotten, but after getting to taste it and hear from Eddie Russell himself, it seems that the facts are in order. Master’s Keep is sort of the antithesis to Wild Turkey 101—these high-end bottles change form every year with a new theme and makeup since launching in 2015, as opposed to the consistent and dependable workhorse core bourbon. The...
smoking-meat.com
Pork Shoulder Recipe
This is my pork shoulder recipe from bringing home a pork shoulder to preparing it with my very own original my very own original rub recipe to smoking it up delicious. Now you must understand that an actual pork shoulder is very big and most of us usually only smoke a pork butt or a pork picnic roast which is the two parts of an actual pork shoulder.
thecountrycook.net
Copycat Little Caesar's Crazy Bread
This Copycat Little Caesar's Crazy Bread is much easier to make than you might think (just 4 ingredients) and just like the original (if not better!) I'm obsessed with Little Caesar's Crazy Bread. It is the topping that really takes it over the top. This recipe couldn't be easier to make so now you can have Little Caesar's Crazy Bread at home whenever you feel like! Covered with butter and sprinkled with cheese, these pillowy breadsticks only take about 30 minutes to make. So if you love breadsticks as much as I do then you have to make my Copycat Little Caesar's Crazy Bread recipe!
buckinghamshirelive.com
Burger chain launches most affordable burger to date for cost of living crisis
As the cost of living rises, Honest Burgers is serving up its most affordable burger to date. The new SMASHED by Honest burger will offer a lighter option from £8.50 including chips across its 43 restaurants. The SMASHED by Honest burger cooks in less than 2 minutes offering a...
