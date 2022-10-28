Read full article on original website
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
qrockonline.com
VVSD Hosting Job Fair, Wed. November 16 10 am- 5:30 pm at White Oak Library Romeoville Branch
School District Hiring Immediately for Wide Variety of 2022-23 School Year Jobs. Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U will be hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 am- 5:30 pm at the White Oak Public Library Romeoville Branch, 201 Normantown Rd. in Romeoville. Immediate interviews will be offered at the Job Fair and some hiring decisions will be made on-the-spot for those who qualify.
qrockonline.com
Ghost Sighting At Old Joliet Prison?
Is it a ghost or a shadow? Christy Lister who you hear on WJOL every week, had a feeling that someone was watching her when she at the Old Joliet Prison doing a self guided flash light tour. Her boyfriend snapped a few pictures of what she saw. In the second floor window of the shuttered Administration Building was a man. Christy says the building is closed because it’s unsafe to be in the old building. A couple of employee were also looking at the second floor of that building and pointed their flashlights to the second floor because someone also thought they saw a man standing at the window.
qrockonline.com
Major Makeover For Bolingbrook At I-55
If you live in Bolingbrook, you’ve noticed fencing and construction around one of the major entrances to the Village. The old Century Tile plaza is getting a major make-over. Northern Tool Equipment is set to begin construction on a 24-thousand square foot free standing building. C.D. Liquors is boarded up because it’s doubling in size.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing
CHICAGO - Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 46 — and the Powerball was 24.
qrockonline.com
Chicago Man Charged With Handing Out Cannabis Edibles To Trick-Or-Treaters
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A suburban Chicago man has been charged with handing out...
As many as 14 shot in Garfield Park drive-by on Halloween night, Chicago police say
Chicago police said as many as 14 people were shot in a Halloween night drive-by in Garfield Park.
Dolton students get surprise performance from Universoul Circus
The performers include Caribbean dancers, acrobats on roller skates and even a double-decker jump rope performance.
Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
959theriver.com
This St. Charles Mansion For Sale Is Going Viral for It’s Office Building-Like Vibe
Some people want a warm and cozy home. Others…do not. There’s a home in St. Charles that is going viral right now because of how NOT homey it is! It was just featured on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page. The home at 37W756 Woodgate Road is...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
qrockonline.com
Bank Robbery In Joliet
An investigation is underway after a bank was robbed in Joliet. Police say the robbery happened yesterday at a PNC Bank in the 24-hundred block of Route 59. A man entered and passed the teller a note announcing a robbery. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic male, approximately 25-30 years old, with a beard last seen wearing a medical mask, glasses, black hat, black jacket, and blue jeans. There were no injuries reported in this incident.
I-55 crash near Lemont kills one person, shuts down multiple lanes of traffic
CHICAGO (CBS) – A person was killed and multiple lanes of traffic were shut down on Interstate 55 as a result of a car crash near Lemont on Tuesday.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash on I-55 northbound lanes near Lemont Road in DuPage County around 12:19 p.m., according to a news release. The crash involved a semi-truck and Dodge passenger car, police said.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Around 12:30 p.m., the two right lanes of I-55 northbound near Lemont Road were closed for the investigation into the crash and remained closed as of mid-afternoon on Tuesday.ISP is in the early stages of its investigation. The agency provided no further details.Also on Tuesday, ISP reported a second crash along I-55 Tuesday afternoon in which a semi-trailer overturned around 2:37 p.m., blocking all southbound lanes of southbound traffic near Illinois 171 in Cook County.No injuries were reported at the scene and all lanes were reopened shortly after 3 p.m.
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His Riches
A Chicago man who died in 2016 secretly left behind $11 million, making it the country's largest unclaimed estate. The millions were distributed to Joseph Stancak's 119 relatives, according to a news release issued earlier this month by the Office of the Illinois State Treasurer.
12-year-old shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the boy was in the 1000 block of West 13th Street in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and police say he […]
City threatens to remove ice fishing tents donated to Chicago homeless
The city is threatening to remove tents donated to homeless residents throughout Chicago by a local businessman.
Chicago robbery ends in $10,000 worth of liquor taken from River North store
CHICAGO (CBS) – A thief was caught on camera using a crowbar to break the glass door of a River North liquor store and got away with a lot of product.One suspect can be seen on video getting into the store and grabbing bottles off shelves, while an accomplice waited in a black BMW SUV outside.Police said the suspects got away with $10,000 worth of high-end liquor.The suspect left the store, got into the SUV and fled just as officers arrived on the scene.As of Thursday night, the two suspects and their vehicle have not been found.
qrockonline.com
Plainfield District 202 Parent Group Aims to Help Families “Tame the Anxiety Monster”
Plainfield District 202 will share practical ways to support children when anxiety takes over at a special program at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the auditorium at Plainfield East High School, 12001 Naperville Road, Plainfield. This free program is presented by District 202’s Plainfield Parent Community Network. Doors...
Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago
On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
