Rugby League World Cup: Emily Rudge leads strong England Women's side for opener against Brazil
Emily Rudge will lead England into the fourth Rugby League World Cup of her career when they open the women’s tournament against Brazil. Head coach Craig Richards' squad for the opening match of the tournament at Headingley on Tuesday sees all four previous winners of the Woman of Steel award included as well.
Trent Boult discusses the World Cup, his career and England
Ian Ward sits down with New Zealand’s Trent Boult to discuss the T20 World Cup, his career and the upcoming match against England. Coverage starts at 7.30am on Tuesday on Sky Sports Cricket.
Rugby League World Cup: Meet the eight teams competing in the wheelchair tournament
We profile the teams taking part the wheelchair tournament, which kicks off with Ireland facing Spain (5pm) and England taking on Australia (7.30pm) in a double-header at London's Copper Box Arena on Thursday... Group A. England. Head coach: Tom Coyd. RLWC news blog | Men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures |...
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs to move above England LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland in Brisbane. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
T20 World Cup: Michael Atherton looks ahead to England's crunch Group 1 clash against New Zealand
Is it time for change? Michael Atherton says England will keep the same balance but they need their top order firing if they are to stand any chance of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals. England's batting has misfired so far, and they are bidding to bounce back from their...
Rugby League World Cup: England's Kai Pearce-Paul out to forge own path after Sonny Bill Williams comparisons
With his deft offloading ability, strong ball carrying and tough tackling, it is perhaps no surprise Kai Pearce-Paul has drawn comparisons to one of the greats from some quarters. The 21-year-old Wigan Warriors player has been tagged as 'The English Sonny Bill Williams', with the New Zealand cross-code icon being...
Rugby League World Cup: Chantelle Crowl's England players to watch at the women's tournament
Betfred Women's Super League star Chantelle Crowl picks her five England players to watch ahead of the start of the Women's Rugby League World Cup on Tuesday…. Tara-Jane Stanley (York Valkyrie) Tara has had an incredible season with York this year, being named Woman of Steel. She's got a lot...
Rugby League World Cup: 'We're doing part-time security work' - Michael Cheika reveals Lebanon hotel break-ins
Michael Cheika is hoping to focus his attention on the quarter-final clash with Australia after a "crazy week" in which his Lebanon players chased and detained an intruder in their team hotel. In the wake of Lebanon booking their place in the knock-out stages of the Rugby League World Cup...
England vs Argentina: Jonny May, Owen Farrell included for opening autumn clash; Courtney Lawes ruled out
Injury doubts Owen Farrell and Jonny May have both included in England's squad for their opening autumn clash vs Argentina on Sunday, but Courtney Lawes is out. Saracens fly-half Farrell (concussion) and Gloucester wing May (dislocated elbow) suffered injuries playing in the Premiership but head coach Eddie Jones has named both men in his 36-strong squad for the visiting Pumas.
Rugby League World Cup: Greece look to future after historic journey just to play tournament in England ends
On the face of it, Greece’s record from their first Rugby League World Cup appearance of played three, lost three, with a points difference of minus 180 after a 94-4 defeat to hosts England in their last group match, does not exactly look the mark of success. The old...
England World Cup squad ladder: Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford shine but Raheem Sterling struggles as Gareth Southgate weighs up attacking options
Have the weekend's performances of Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford sealed their spots in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad?. Newcastle ace Wilson (up six places to 19th on the ladder) scored twice, hit the woodwork and set up another goal in their big win over Aston Villa in front of the watching England boss on Saturday and now looks like the in-form option to go to Qatar as back-up to first-choice frontman Harry Kane (1st).
Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup team: Ballydoyle handler with the latest on Broome, Meditate, Order Of Australia and more
Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup battalion took to the track at Keeneland for the first time on Tuesday, with the Ballydoyle trainer happy to be in Kentucky once more. The Coolmore operation have plenty of entries across the two days of the meeting and the O'Brien string were able stretch their legs on the track for the first time since arriving after their quarantine period elapsed.
England lose series after defeat in second Test against Australian Diamonds
England's Vitality Roses suffered a 56-48 defeat to the Australian Diamonds in the second Test handing their hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. The Roses narrowly lost by a goal in the opening Test, after a stunning Donnell Wallam lay-up shot and in Sydney, Jess Thirlby's side were 28-24 down at half-time.
Autumn Internationals: England's selection dilemmas, Ireland seek continuity, Wales need boost
We previously profiled what we learned of New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina from the most-recent Rugby Championship, ahead of November's key North vs South Tests. Now, their northern counterparts come under the microscope... England's selection dilemmas. Ranked down at No 5 in the world rugby rankings, but off...
Paul Pogba: France midfielder will miss World Cup after injury setback with Juventus
France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the upcoming World Cup as he continues rehabilitation from a knee injury suffered in July. Pogba has not played for Juventus since rejoining this summer, having torn his meniscus in July during pre-season. France kick-off their tournament in Qatar on November 22 against Australia,...
Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success
Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?
With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three runs after chaotic finish in Brisbane
Bangladesh edged a dramatic game against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup by three runs following a remarkable final over which included two wickets and the last ball being bowled twice. Zimbabwe needed five from the final delivery, bowled by Mossadek Hossain, to overhaul Bangladesh's total of 150-7 in Brisbane...
Qatar World Cup 2022: UK football police unclear how supporters will be treated at winter tournament
The head of UK football policing says it's still unclear about how exactly Qatar's police force will treat visitors at the World Cup, and whether supporters will be criminalised for displaying rainbow flags in the country. Chief Constable Mark Roberts has told Sky Sports News that, despite several high-level meetings...
Kevin Proctor: Wakefield Trinity sign former New Zealand international for 2023 Super League season
Former New Zealand Test forward Kevin Proctor has joined Wakefield Trinity for the 2023 Betfred Super League season. The 33-year-old back row was considering retiring from the game after being sacked by NRL club Gold Coast Titans in July for posting a video of himself on social media vaping in the CommBank Stadium toilets during a game in which he was not playing.
