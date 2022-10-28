Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup battalion took to the track at Keeneland for the first time on Tuesday, with the Ballydoyle trainer happy to be in Kentucky once more. The Coolmore operation have plenty of entries across the two days of the meeting and the O'Brien string were able stretch their legs on the track for the first time since arriving after their quarantine period elapsed.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO