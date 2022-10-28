ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Rugby League World Cup: Meet the eight teams competing in the wheelchair tournament

We profile the teams taking part the wheelchair tournament, which kicks off with Ireland facing Spain (5pm) and England taking on Australia (7.30pm) in a double-header at London's Copper Box Arena on Thursday... Group A. England. Head coach: Tom Coyd. RLWC news blog | Men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures |...
SkySports

England vs Argentina: Jonny May, Owen Farrell included for opening autumn clash; Courtney Lawes ruled out

Injury doubts Owen Farrell and Jonny May have both included in England's squad for their opening autumn clash vs Argentina on Sunday, but Courtney Lawes is out. Saracens fly-half Farrell (concussion) and Gloucester wing May (dislocated elbow) suffered injuries playing in the Premiership but head coach Eddie Jones has named both men in his 36-strong squad for the visiting Pumas.
SkySports

England World Cup squad ladder: Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford shine but Raheem Sterling struggles as Gareth Southgate weighs up attacking options

Have the weekend's performances of Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford sealed their spots in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad?. Newcastle ace Wilson (up six places to 19th on the ladder) scored twice, hit the woodwork and set up another goal in their big win over Aston Villa in front of the watching England boss on Saturday and now looks like the in-form option to go to Qatar as back-up to first-choice frontman Harry Kane (1st).
SkySports

Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup team: Ballydoyle handler with the latest on Broome, Meditate, Order Of Australia and more

Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup battalion took to the track at Keeneland for the first time on Tuesday, with the Ballydoyle trainer happy to be in Kentucky once more. The Coolmore operation have plenty of entries across the two days of the meeting and the O'Brien string were able stretch their legs on the track for the first time since arriving after their quarantine period elapsed.
KENTUCKY STATE
SkySports

England lose series after defeat in second Test against Australian Diamonds

England's Vitality Roses suffered a 56-48 defeat to the Australian Diamonds in the second Test handing their hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. The Roses narrowly lost by a goal in the opening Test, after a stunning Donnell Wallam lay-up shot and in Sydney, Jess Thirlby's side were 28-24 down at half-time.
SkySports

Paul Pogba: France midfielder will miss World Cup after injury setback with Juventus

France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the upcoming World Cup as he continues rehabilitation from a knee injury suffered in July. Pogba has not played for Juventus since rejoining this summer, having torn his meniscus in July during pre-season. France kick-off their tournament in Qatar on November 22 against Australia,...
SkySports

Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success

Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
SkySports

When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?

With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three runs after chaotic finish in Brisbane

Bangladesh edged a dramatic game against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup by three runs following a remarkable final over which included two wickets and the last ball being bowled twice. Zimbabwe needed five from the final delivery, bowled by Mossadek Hossain, to overhaul Bangladesh's total of 150-7 in Brisbane...
SkySports

Kevin Proctor: Wakefield Trinity sign former New Zealand international for 2023 Super League season

Former New Zealand Test forward Kevin Proctor has joined Wakefield Trinity for the 2023 Betfred Super League season. The 33-year-old back row was considering retiring from the game after being sacked by NRL club Gold Coast Titans in July for posting a video of himself on social media vaping in the CommBank Stadium toilets during a game in which he was not playing.

