Patent cases take a long time to resolve, especially where there is no easy pathway to settlement for nonmonetary considerations and a lot of damages in play. There is at least one prominent example we can look at, the long-running (since 2016!) dispute between Caltech and Broadcom/Apple. I first wrote about the case on these pages way back in February 2020, where I reported on the “huge verdict in Caltech’s favor of over $1 billion, based on Apple and Broadcom’s infringement of five claims from three Caltech patents.” In that column, I focused on the outsized impact that large verdicts have on the entire patent ecosystem, particularly now, where many big-ticket patent litigations are being supported by third-party funding in some form. In fact, I predicted that Caltech’s verdict would “serve to increase the appetite for funders and firms to get behind university enforcement campaigns.” While there has definitely been an uptick on that front since I made that prediction, developments in the Caltech case itself are what I would like to focus on for purposes of this column.

14 HOURS AGO