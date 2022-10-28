The most highly-acclaimed Rutgers quarterback commit of the past decade is now the starter as Gavin Wimsatt has been given the keys to the offense. Wimsatt enrolled very early as he opted to enroll at Rutgers during what should have been his senior year at Owensboro High School in Owensboro, Ky. He made four game appearances last season in relief and started the second game of this season while platooning with Evan Simon. Wimsatt was then injured in game No.3 against Temple and he made his return last weekend against Minnesota as the starter.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 31 MINUTES AGO