Minneapolis, MN

The Gavin Wimsatt era is underway at Rutgers

The most highly-acclaimed Rutgers quarterback commit of the past decade is now the starter as Gavin Wimsatt has been given the keys to the offense. Wimsatt enrolled very early as he opted to enroll at Rutgers during what should have been his senior year at Owensboro High School in Owensboro, Ky. He made four game appearances last season in relief and started the second game of this season while platooning with Evan Simon. Wimsatt was then injured in game No.3 against Temple and he made his return last weekend against Minnesota as the starter.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Drayton returns to practice; describes week away from Owls

Coach Stan Drayton was back at practice on Monday morning, rejoining the Temple football team after missing a week of activities with a serious viral infection. Drayton described his difficult week and what it felt like to watch the Owls from home on Saturday during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon.
HOME, PA
Knights of the Raritan collective partners with Somerset County Business Partnership

The NIL race continues across the country and a collective aimed at boosting Rutgers’ status in that area continues to do its part. Earlier today, the Knights of the Raritan announced a deal that is the first of its kind as it has teamed with the Somerset County Business Partnership (SCBP). This is significant because it is the first New Jersey business organization that will promote KTR’s NIL business subscription model to its members.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
