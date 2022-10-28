Read full article on original website
Buying In Amazon Using A Debit Card: Is Amazon Safe To Use Debit Card?
Debit cards are a popular payment method for online shopping, but some people worry they aren’t safe to use on Amazon. Is this true? Let’s check if is it safe to use a debit card on Amazon?. The short answer is yes. You can safely use a debit...
Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Intense social media buzz translated to heavy trading activity for Vaxcyte. The company recently announced promising data from its proof-of-concept study for lead pneumococcal vaccine candidate VAX-24. Even if near-term profit-taking sets in, Vaxcyte could be a long-term vaccine winner. It’s not often that a stock doubles in one week,...
$163 Billion Worth Of Stock Discarded Due To Expiry And Overproduction – Research
$163 billion worth of inventory is discarded each year due to expiry or overproduction – equivalent to 3.6% of annual profits. The average level of waste across the five sectors analyzed in the global study – automotive, beauty and personal care, apparel, food and pharmaceutical is 8%. 10.2%...
Another Bought Dip
S&P 500 was pulled lower overnight on poor Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) guidance even though current earnings didn‘t disappoint much – odds were any S&P 500 setback would be bought. The premarket downswing brought stocks once again almost to the initial low point (just four points...
Inu & meme equivalent to Cleverminu token launched with 1 trillion IMO sale
Cleverminu, a hybrid meme and Inu token, has shared details of its much-anticipated token sale. The public event has seen 1 trillion CLEVERMINU tokens made available to establish a decentralized economy powered by its users. The token sale began on October 27 at 9:00 UTC, supporting price discovery and distributing CLEVERMINU to a global user base.
UK Investors Spooked By Ghoulish Markets And Inflation Nightmares This Halloween
The mini-budget gave UK investors an early Halloween fright. Fixed income fund picks for navigating an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. “Investors could be forgiven for thinking Halloween had come early in the UK. Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s doomed mini-budget gave investors quite the fright with policies aimed at boosting the prospects for economic growth being received badly by markets.
Tesla Posted Nonsensical Earnings Numbers In Q3 – Shortseller
Stanphyl Capital’s commentary for the month ended October 31, 2022, discussing their short position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Tesla “hypergrowth” story is over. Here are the company’s most recent quarterly deliveries:. Q4 ‘21: 309,000. Q1 ‘22: 310,000. Q2 2022 & Q3’s averaged (to...
Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card
London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary...
The Capital Goods Industry in the US: Different Sectors & Top Companies
Capital goods, or business capital equipment, refer to the long-term physical assets that companies use to produce their goods and services. These can include land, buildings, heavy machinery, and vehicles. So, what companies are in the capital goods field?. Some of the companies that are typically associated with this field...
