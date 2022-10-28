Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Intense social media buzz translated to heavy trading activity for Vaxcyte. The company recently announced promising data from its proof-of-concept study for lead pneumococcal vaccine candidate VAX-24. Even if near-term profit-taking sets in, Vaxcyte could be a long-term vaccine winner. It’s not often that a stock doubles in one week,...
Another Bought Dip
S&P 500 was pulled lower overnight on poor Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) guidance even though current earnings didn‘t disappoint much – odds were any S&P 500 setback would be bought. The premarket downswing brought stocks once again almost to the initial low point (just four points...
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Saia is an LTL trucker growing its network. The company’s Q3 results prove the strategy is working. The best part is growth is self-funded and the balance sheet is a fortress. Wondering when Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock could start moving higher? The best answer is any time because this trucker...
$163 Billion Worth Of Stock Discarded Due To Expiry And Overproduction – Research
$163 billion worth of inventory is discarded each year due to expiry or overproduction – equivalent to 3.6% of annual profits. The average level of waste across the five sectors analyzed in the global study – automotive, beauty and personal care, apparel, food and pharmaceutical is 8%. 10.2%...
Inu & meme equivalent to Cleverminu token launched with 1 trillion IMO sale
Cleverminu, a hybrid meme and Inu token, has shared details of its much-anticipated token sale. The public event has seen 1 trillion CLEVERMINU tokens made available to establish a decentralized economy powered by its users. The token sale began on October 27 at 9:00 UTC, supporting price discovery and distributing CLEVERMINU to a global user base.
