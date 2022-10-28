Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
“Broke People See A Fine, I See VIP Parking” Says TikToker Who Racks Up $8,000 In Tickets
It’s often said the rules don’t apply to the rich, and 27-year old Luke Desmaris is portraying himself as the living embodiment of that. According to various reports, Desmaris has racked up at least 100 tickets in the past year by illegally parking his BMW M4 on the streets of London. However, this was no accident as he proclaimed “broke people see a fine, but I see VIP parking.”
Carscoops
Scooter Rider Kicks Cop Car But The Cop Car Kicks Back
If the law doesn’t get you, karma will. That’s the conclusion we’re drawing from this video of a scooter rider getting a taste of his own medicine after trying to vandalize a police car in North Wales. The clip shows a police patrol car parked on a...
Carscoops
Swedish Speed Cameras Are Mysteriously Disappearing From The Roads And Some Believe They’re Being Stolen For Russian Drones
For the second time this year, a rash of thefts has hit Sweden’s roads. The target? The cameras inside automatic speed limit enforcement devices, which has led some experts to believe that the spree is being funded by Russia. Sweden started installing speed cameras in 2006 along rural roads,...
Carscoops
Ford Performance Teases Mysterious Ranger Raptor With Roof-Mounted Light Bar
Ford is preparing something related to the Ranger Raptor as hinted at by a short video post on social media. The dark teaser shows a Ranger Raptor with an extra roof-mounted LED bar while we listen to revving sounds of the engine. Ford Australia and Ford Performance published the video...
Carscoops
Dodge Won’t Totally Rule Out Straight-Six ICE Charger After 2024, CEO Says
Dodge considered extending the life of its gas-powered muscle car era by replacing its pushrod V8s with the new Stellantis Hurricane inline six, and hasn’t completely ruled out using it in future, CEO Tim Kuniskis has revealed during a media briefing last week. The Hurricane motor was unveiled earlier...
Carscoops
Toyota Trailhunter Concept Introduced, Previews New Overlanding-Focused Trim For Trucks And SUVs
SEMA concepts are usually frivolous flights of fancy, but Toyota is changing that up with the Trailhunter concept. Based on the Tundra, the Trailhunter concept previews an overlanding-focused trim that will be offered on future trucks and SUVs. These models will be “purpose-built” and designed to appeal to “outdoor enthusiasts who long for off-the-grid expeditions.”
Carscoops
Dodge Blew Up 7 Engines Trying To Certify Ultimate Hellcat For Final “Last Call” Challenger Special
Squeezing more horsepower out of Dodge’s mighty Hellcat motor isn’t hard, but getting those horses to behave in front of the Stellantis grown-ups is another matter. Just ask Dodge CEO, Tim Kuniskis, whose engineering team has blown up seven Hellcat engines trying to get a more powerful variant through Dodge’s grueling certification process, forcing the cancellation of the car’s planned SEMA debut.
Carscoops
Ford Reportedly Giving Underperforming Employees An Ultimatum: Shape Up Or Ship Out
Ford has a message for white-collar workers and it’s ‘shape up or ship out.’. According to an email obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Ford is targeting “underperformers” with an ultimatum that asks them to either improve or leave the company. As part of the effort,...
Carscoops
Veilside’s 2023 Nissan Z Is Taking Shape With Striking Bodykit
The 2023 Nissan Z hasn’t been in the hands of customers for long and already, famed Japanese tuner Veilside has designed and manufactured a bodykit for it. While the kit has not yet been showcased in full, a handful of images shared to Facebook offer us a good look at the car from most angles. It’s bold and much more aggressive than a typical Z and should prove popular for those wanting to make a big statement with their cars.
Carscoops
Cadillac Lyriq Customers Will Get A Free Level 2 Home Charger In Canada
Cadillac will give Canadian buyers of the Lyriq help preparing their homes for their EV lifestyle. The company says it will either pay for the installation of a Level 2 home charger at Lyriq buyers’ primary residence or will offer them $750 of free charging at public chargers. The...
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Carscoops
2023 Lexus RX, Zeekr Extreme Krypton 009, And Ferrari’s Big Return To Le Mans: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. It’s a seller’s market when it comes to used cars, spelling bad news for those looking to pick up a second-hand bargain. According to a study, used car prices increased by 52 percent between August 2019 and August 2022, while new car prices rose by almost 29 percent. This means that in three years’ time, used car affordability dropped by 26.7 percent, and the same metric for new cars dropped by 13.3 percent.
Carscoops
Why Is Ferrari Testing A Lamborghini Huracan STO At Fiorano?
The Lamborghini Huracan STO isn’t just the most hardcore, track-focused variant of the beloved V10 supercar but it is also the most dynamic and enjoyable to drive. Evidently, even Ferrari thinks its crosstown rival has cooked up something rather special with the STO. Earlier this month, YouTuber Varryx spotted...
Carscoops
Ringbrothers 1,200-HP Chevy Blazer “Bully” Arrives At SEMA To Show The Bronco Who’s Boss
Ringbrothers has quite literally ventured into uncharted terrain with its latest muscle-packed restomod. One of four customs from the Wisconsin-based shop at this years’s SEMA, and certainly the tallest, the aptly named “Bully” is a 1,200 hp (1,217 PS) supercharged Chevrolet Blazer. The result of over 8,500...
Carscoops
Audi A4, A5, S4, And S5 Catch The Eye With The New Competition Edition Packages
Audi is making the A4, A5, S4, and S5 models that touch sportier with the launch of the new Competition Edition and Competition Edition Plus packages in the European market. All models with the new Competition Edition package get a front grille, air intakes, diffuser, and tailpipes finished in high-gloss black. The four-ring Audi badges, wing mirrors, A-pillar accents, and the rear lip spoiler have the same feature, except for the A5 Cabriolet and A4 Avant models with the roof edge spoiler. The A4 also receives a gloss black stone chip protection strip.
Carscoops
2023 Jeep Wrangler Brings Back Punk’n Orange In Time For Halloween
Jeep is bringing back its popular Punk’n shade of orange for a limited time on all 2023 Wrangler models just in time for Halloween. The car manufacturer originally offered the Wrangler in Punk’n from the 2018 to 2020 model years before it was ditched. Now it’s back for the 2023 model year and offered on all variants, including the Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe, and 392. It’ll set back shoppers $695 and is the sixth special-run color to be offered for the current generation of Wrangler.
Carscoops
Acura Thinks The BMW M340i Has A V6 In Comparison Chart With Its Own TLX Type S
The Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD wants to be seen as a direct competitor to the BMW M340i xDrive, which is why there is a comprehensive side-to-side comparison on Acura’s official website. A closer look though reveals a mistake as the BMW’s engine is wrongfully described as a V6 instead of the inline-six that is.
Carscoops
Volvo Pulls S60 Sedan From Sale In The UK, Reevaluating Its Future
Volvo has paused sales of the S60 sedan in the UK while evaluating the future of its BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class rival. As good as the Volvo S60 is, sales have dropped 51 per cent so far this year compared to 2021, hitting 16,797 units including the V60 estate. Interestingly, British sales of the V60 continue.
Carscoops
Ram Will Unveil 1500 Revolution EV Concept At CES 2023 In January
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck concept will make its global debut at CES 2023 next January, not this month, as previously suggested by Ram CEO, Mike Koval Jr. Stellantis’s truck folks have chosen to unveil their most important concept in years at the world’s number one tech show rather than a traditional motor show to underline how radical a departure the Revolution is from anything you can currently buy at a Ram dealership.
Carscoops
Tuner Turns Rendering Artist’s Wild Mid-Engine ’67 Mustang Into Reality For SEMA
The team at ‘B is for Build’ has arrived at SEMA 2022 with its super custom mid-engine 1967 Ford Mustang. When we say super custom that might be an understatement too. Its stretched custom chassis, a V8 from a rival brand, and super-wide fenders just almost missed the show altogether.
Comments / 0