Metacade (MCADE) Is a brand-new project looking to disrupt the cryptocurrency world’s play to earn (P2E) sector. Metacade has even caught the eye of both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) holders who have seen their fortunes turn in the recent bear market. With the world’s first community-built metaverse arcade, Metacade has all of the features that created the meme coin success of SHIB and DOGE.

1 DAY AGO