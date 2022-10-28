Read full article on original website
WBOC
Somerset Health Hosting Free Flu Vaccinations Clinic in November
WESTOVER, Md. – The Somerset County Health Department will be holding free flu vaccination clinics on Nov. 1 from 2-4 p.m. and Nov. 15, 22, and 29 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Somerset County Health Department, Section C, 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD. Vaccinations will be given by...
WBOC
TidalHealth to Offer Free Flu and COVID-19 Shots for Veterans and Spouses Nov. 11
SALISBURY, Md. - In honor of Veterans Day and in appreciation for the service to our nation by the veterans of Delmarva, TidalHealth has announced it will offer free flu shots and free COVID-19 boosters to all veterans and their spouses. The free flu shots and COVID boosters will be...
WBOC
Dangerous Driving On Somerset Avenue Has Cambridge Community Wanting A Change
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Speeding is a big problem in one Cambridge neighborhood. During the summer, the Cambridge Police Department had a speed tracker placed on Somerset Ave. Speeds up to 90 mph were recorded. Speeding on the street has neighbors and city officials wanting a change. In discussion, is a...
WTOP
Md. governor tests positive for COVID-19
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Monday. “Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home,” Hogan said. “Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Gov. Hogan announces RSV mitigation actions; potential COVID-19, flu surge preparedness
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a series of new mitigation actions after a surge in respiratory syncytial virus - or RSV - cases across the state. Hogan has directed hospitals to utilize additional state funding to prioritize pediatric ICO staffing. The Maryland Department of Health announced $80 million in additional funding for healthcare providers across the state.
WBOC
Timeline Released for Milford Middle School Renovations
MILFORD, Del. -- The historic Milford Middle School building is getting a first class makeover. The Milford School District has come out with it's plan to remodel and repurpose the decaying building into a school for fifth and sixth graders. The school's original structure was built in 1929, with additional...
wypr.org
Here’s what to know about the respiratory disease filling Maryland pediatric hospitals
Maryland pediatric hospitals are hitting capacity limits in recent weeks due to a tricky disease floating around called Respiratory Syncytial Virus. That may not sound very familiar, but it’s other name will: the common cold. However, this year kids are getting this particularly hard and hospitals are having to ship children to medical centers in other states or make them wait longer than usual for care.
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
attractionmag.com
Blue Catfish – Maryland’s New Harvestable Invasive Species
Caroline County Public Schools (CCPS) continues to be at the forefront of feeding people on the Mid Shore through creative means. Their Shore Gourmet “Sho Go” Mobile Market provides milk, eggs, soups, frozen meals for one, ready-to-eat meals, and fresh produce in neighborhoods where seniors, families, and young children may have limited access to farmers’ markets due to rural transportation barriers. In November, CCPS is hosting the First Annual Madness on the Marshyhope Invasive Catfish Tournament and Food Festival. The event will educate the public about the invasive species – the blue catfish.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
WBOC
Lewes Public Library to Hand Out Free Children's Clothes
LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children Saturday November 12 through Saturday November 19. The initiative is in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. The Lewes library says that items will be available...
Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety
Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
WBOC
Salisbury Pushes Survey to Improve Biking in the City
SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is sharing a survey by the League of American Bicyclists asking people to vote Salisbury to be named a "Bicycle Friendly Community." Biker Tom Thompson says he likes the city's added bike lanes. “I’m a weekend biker, I’m a senior citizen, I feel safer...
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
WBOC
Delaware Authorities Caution Drivers to Watch Out for Deer During Mating Season
DOVER, Del. - Use extra caution on the roads during the deer mating season is the warning to Delaware drivers from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Office of Highway Safety and Delaware State Police. Late October through November is the peak period for deer-related crashes, as...
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
WBOC
Drought Condition's Expose Bank Erosion in Blockhouse Pond
LEWES, De.---The drought conditions we experienced earlier this summer left the Blockhouse Pond worse for wear. Visitors to the George H.P. Smith Park, like Steve Coats, say they've noticed changes in the landscape in recent months. "I know there was a drought this summer and the water was continuing to...
