Caroline County Public Schools (CCPS) continues to be at the forefront of feeding people on the Mid Shore through creative means. Their Shore Gourmet “Sho Go” Mobile Market provides milk, eggs, soups, frozen meals for one, ready-to-eat meals, and fresh produce in neighborhoods where seniors, families, and young children may have limited access to farmers’ markets due to rural transportation barriers. In November, CCPS is hosting the First Annual Madness on the Marshyhope Invasive Catfish Tournament and Food Festival. The event will educate the public about the invasive species – the blue catfish.

CAROLINE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO