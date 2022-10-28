ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

WTOP

Md. governor tests positive for COVID-19

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Monday. “Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home,” Hogan said. “Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland Gov. Hogan announces RSV mitigation actions; potential COVID-19, flu surge preparedness

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a series of new mitigation actions after a surge in respiratory syncytial virus - or RSV - cases across the state. Hogan has directed hospitals to utilize additional state funding to prioritize pediatric ICO staffing. The Maryland Department of Health announced $80 million in additional funding for healthcare providers across the state.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Timeline Released for Milford Middle School Renovations

MILFORD, Del. -- The historic Milford Middle School building is getting a first class makeover. The Milford School District has come out with it's plan to remodel and repurpose the decaying building into a school for fifth and sixth graders. The school's original structure was built in 1929, with additional...
MILFORD, DE
wypr.org

Here’s what to know about the respiratory disease filling Maryland pediatric hospitals

Maryland pediatric hospitals are hitting capacity limits in recent weeks due to a tricky disease floating around called Respiratory Syncytial Virus. That may not sound very familiar, but it’s other name will: the common cold. However, this year kids are getting this particularly hard and hospitals are having to ship children to medical centers in other states or make them wait longer than usual for care.
MARYLAND STATE
attractionmag.com

Blue Catfish – Maryland’s New Harvestable Invasive Species

Caroline County Public Schools (CCPS) continues to be at the forefront of feeding people on the Mid Shore through creative means. Their Shore Gourmet “Sho Go” Mobile Market provides milk, eggs, soups, frozen meals for one, ready-to-eat meals, and fresh produce in neighborhoods where seniors, families, and young children may have limited access to farmers’ markets due to rural transportation barriers. In November, CCPS is hosting the First Annual Madness on the Marshyhope Invasive Catfish Tournament and Food Festival. The event will educate the public about the invasive species – the blue catfish.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter

LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Lewes Public Library to Hand Out Free Children's Clothes

LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children Saturday November 12 through Saturday November 19. The initiative is in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. The Lewes library says that items will be available...
LEWES, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety

Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Salisbury Pushes Survey to Improve Biking in the City

SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is sharing a survey by the League of American Bicyclists asking people to vote Salisbury to be named a "Bicycle Friendly Community." Biker Tom Thompson says he likes the city's added bike lanes. “I’m a weekend biker, I’m a senior citizen, I feel safer...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex’s third compassion center is now open

Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Drought Condition's Expose Bank Erosion in Blockhouse Pond

LEWES, De.---The drought conditions we experienced earlier this summer left the Blockhouse Pond worse for wear. Visitors to the George H.P. Smith Park, like Steve Coats, say they've noticed changes in the landscape in recent months. "I know there was a drought this summer and the water was continuing to...
LEWES, DE

