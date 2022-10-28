Read full article on original website
Dixon narrows polling gap with Whitmer, notches significant statewide endorsement
(The Center Square) – One week before Election Day, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon received two pieces of good news on Tuesday. First, her poll rankings against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have tilted significantly in Dixon’s favor. Second, she garnered the endorsement of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
Voters will decide whether to boost Utah lawmakers spending power
(The Center Square) - Utah voters will decide on election day whether to increase the amount of money the state Legislature can spend during an emergency special session. Constitutional Amendment A would boost the amount of money legislators could spend or cut during a special session convened by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate from 1% of the previous year’s budget to 5%.
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
Readers encouraged to prepare for amendments on upcoming ballot
Please find below a detailed summary of the amendments that will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election. This constitutional amendment, if approved by the voters, modifies the powers of the State Treasurer. Specifically, the State Treasurer is required to invest certain state moneys in:. • Missouri...
Democrats now have a better shot than ever to win elections in Kansas
Given that we live in a largely Republican state, it’s easy to dismiss the upcoming general election as one that’s not important. After all, aren’t all of the Republicans going to win this time?. Voters shouldn’t get into that mentality, however. Although slightly more than a one-third...
Florida trustees unanimously back Sasse; resignation from Senate seat expected in December
Sen. Ben Sasse was chosen Tuesday to be the next president of the University of Florida, winning unanimous support from the university's board of trustees at the conclusion of a four-hour meeting. His appointment must be approved by the state's Board of Governors, which will meet Nov. 9 in Tampa,...
Lawmakers and state’s attorneys call for the repeal of the SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act, which implements sweeping reforms to Illinois’ criminal justice system, continues to draw criticism from around the state. Illinois will be the first state in the country to abolish cash bail on Jan. 1. The 700-page bill not only eliminates cash bail, but increases police oversight and limits a judge's discretion on who they can hold in custody.
Five candidates are running mates for gubernatorial hopefuls
Five candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot do not get much mention in television ads. They’re on the ballot for lieutenant governor, a position now chosen in tandem with the candidates for governor. In order of how they’re listed on the ballot:. • Austin Davis, McKeesport, Allegheny County,...
Smaltz, Zent receive manufacturers' group endorsement
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Manufacturers Association has announced its endorsements for the upcoming 2022 election, backing local Republican Reps. Ben Smaltz of Auburn and Denny Zent of Angola. The IMA speaks with individual candidates in order to determine if their policy positions are in agreement with the IMA and...
A look at amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot
Voters across the state of Missouri will be casting a yes or no vote on four separate amendments to the Missouri Constitution on Nov. 8. Amendment 1, proposed by the General Assembly, will allow the general assembly to override the current restrictions on state investments. The official ballot title reads:
Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes
BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
Report outlines recommendations to aid state's small businesses
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp joined the Department of Administrative Services Tuesday in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
Early voting numbers good in Caddo, Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting ends Tuesday in the state of Louisiana. Officials in Caddo and Bossier parishes are feeling pretty good about the turnout so far. There was a good stream of early voters at the Bossier Parish Library History Center throughout the day. Each parish has identical ballots...
State auditors give Georgia’s movie tax credit mixed reviews
ATLANTA -- Georgia’s film tax credit helped bring blockbuster productions like “Stranger Things,” “Ozark” and “Spiderman: No Way Home” to the state, along with an estimated $4.4 billion in spending during the 12 months ending June 30. But a new report from the...
Report: New Jersey prepared for moderate recession
(The Center Square) – New Jersey is better positioned financially to weather the impact of a moderate recession than many other states in the Northeast, according to a recent report. The report by Moody's Analytics shows New Jersey is among a majority of states that have cash balances large...
Decline in Nebraska tax-incentive deals continues during pandemic
The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall. According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.
Inside California’s quiet housing policy revolution
In the fast-changing landscape of housing policy, what was radical five years ago has become the norm today. In 2018, state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that rocked the housing world. SB 827 would have torn up local zoning codes across California, allowing apartment buildings up to 85 feet...
Feds approve program for rural Arkansas health care but it will cost local taxpayers more
(The Center Square) - An amendment the federal government approved this week for Medicaid expansion in Arkansas comes with a $3.2 million price tag for the state. The cost will be split 80/20 between the federal government and the state of Arkansas for the new Life360 program, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday. Arkansas will pay 20%, or $3.2 million out of general revenue, and the federal government will pay 80%, or $13.6 million.
Schools leader releases latest plan to revamp high schools, 'We can't continue to wait'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Ahead of a key vote, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Tuesday his revised plan to toughen how high schools are graded and other changes deserves approval from Louisiana's top school board despite criticism from local superintendents. "We can't continue to wait, especially in a...
