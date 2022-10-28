Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Nigerian President Meets Security Chiefs Amid Terror Alerts by Foreign Missions
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is holding emergency meetings Monday with security chiefs after several foreign missions issued terror warnings last week for the capital, Abuja. Buhar’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, made the announcement in a tweet late Sunday. He said top security officials including the defense minister, armed...
Three Hurt in Attack on Vigil at Iranian Embassy in Berlin
Berlin, germany — Three men were injured early Sunday when a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian Embassy in Berlin was attacked, German police said. An officer guarding the property saw several men, whose faces were covered with scarves, tearing down flags and banners from a trailer parked outside. They...
EU Mulls Adding Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorists – German Official
Germany and the European Union are considering adding Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to the list of terrorist organizations, German Foreign Minister Annalina Baerbock said on Sunday. Last week, Germany announced that it would impose tougher sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran outside of the EU sanctions package. In an...
Death Toll Rises to 121 in Somalia Al-Shabab Attacks
The death toll from two al-Shabab bombings in Mogadishu has risen to 121, Somalia’s Health Minister Dr. Ali Haji Adam, said Tuesday. In an interview with VOA’s Somali Service, Adam said 10 people have been recorded as missing from the Saturday bombings. He said the National Response Committee appointed by the government also recorded 333 injuries.
Nigerian Authorities Dismiss Terror Warnings by US, Other Foreign Missions
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities on Monday dismissed recent terror warnings by foreign missions for the capital, Abuja, as "false" and "irresponsible." Heads of Nigerian security agencies made the comments to journalists after an emergency security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. But security experts are urging Nigerians to take the warnings seriously.
Too Risky to Bring Home Islamic State Wives, Widows Say Australian Opposition Lawmakers
Sydney — Opposition lawmakers have condemned the repatriation to Australia of 17 women and children from the al-Roj refugee camp in Northern Syria. They are the wives, sons and daughters of dead or jailed Islamic State militants. They have spent several years in detention camps in northern Syria. Each of the women has been assessed by Australian intelligence agencies and some could face terrorism-related charges. The women are expected to agree to control orders, which limit the movements and activities of individuals.
US 'Concerned' About Threat of Iranian Attack on Saudi Arabia
U.S. officials expressed concern Tuesday about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia. "We are in constant contact through military, diplomatic, intelligence channels with the Saudis, and we won’t hesitate to act in defense of our interests and our partners in the region," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
Burkina Faso Ambush Kills 13 Soldiers: Security Sources
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — Suspected jihadists have ambushed and killed 13 soldiers in Burkina Faso's eastern province, security sources told AFP on Sunday, in the latest violence to shake the insurgency-torn west African nation. Four members of the defense forces were also wounded in Saturday's attack along the road...
US Targets Smugglers Supplying Islamic State in Somalia
Washington — The United States is trying to curb the flow of weapons to the Islamic State terror group’s affiliate in Somalia, taking aim at a smuggling operation that is also helping to arm its al-Qaida-linked rival, al-Shabab, with weapons from Iran. The U.S. Treasury Department Tuesday announced...
AU Voices 'Extreme Concern' Over DRC Security Situation
Nairobi, Kenya — The African Union on Sunday said it was worried about the deteriorating security situation in the troubled eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, where rebels have made fresh gains. In a joint statement, AU Chairman Macky Sall and AU Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said expressed...
Kenya's President Demands End to Extrajudicial Killings by Police
Nairobi — Kenyan President William Ruto said during a meeting Monday with the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) that extrajudicial killings by police in the country must end. Five police officers who were members of a now-disbanded special services unit went on trial Monday for the murders of Zulfiqar...
Military Coup Propels Myanmar Into Global Impunity Index
Washington — Myanmar’s military crackdown on media means the country now ranks among the world’s worst countries in terms of impunity in the killings of journalists, according to a new report. The press freedom group the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) included Myanmar in its annual Global...
Fleeing Jihadist Violence, Niger Pupils Return to School
Ouallam, Niger — With blue schoolbags bouncing off their backs, hundreds of schoolchildren hurtle down small sand dunes eager to attend class again. But these boys and girls are survivors of suffering and trauma that few children of their age could conceive. Their new school is in the town...
Iran Releases 8 Journalists Detained Amid Protests
Tehran, Iran — Iranian authorities said Tuesday they had released eight journalists detained amid protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month. Amini died in police custody on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.
Somalia Humanitarian Reporter Killed in Mogadishu bombing
WASHINGTON — Journalist Mohamed Isse Hassan Koonaa was working in Mogadishu, writing a script for a video report on a speech by President Hassan Mohamud, when an explosion occurred at about 2:10 p.m. local time Saturday. The building housing Koonaa's media organization shook and glass windows crashed to the...
Somali Government Promises $1 Million to Support Victims of Saturday's Bombings
MOGADISHU — Somalia's government has promised support for victims of the twin bombings in the capital Saturday that killed at least 100 people and injured close to 300 others. Saturday's attack by al-Shabab comes as security forces have been waging a large-scale offensive against the militants. Following an emergency...
Malaysia Mulls Closing UN Refugee Agency Office, Sparking Refoulement Fears
Bangkok — Malaysia says it is considering plans to shutter the local office of the United Nations’ refugee agency, amid accusations the government is forcibly returning Burmese asylum seekers who have fled Myanmar for their lives. The military regime that seized power in Myanmar early last year says...
Battling Cholera, Lebanon Gets First Vaccines, Sharp Words, From France
BEIRUT — Lebanon received a first batch of vaccines Monday to combat a worsening cholera outbreak - together with sharply worded criticism of its crumbling public health infrastructure from France, which facilitated the donation of the doses. By Sunday, cases of cholera - a disease typically spread through contaminated...
Cameroon Says Hundreds of Its Citizens Deported from Equatorial Guinea
CAMPO, CAMEROON — Cameroon says Equatorial Guinea has deported several hundred Cameroonians, some of whom say they were fleeing terrorist and rebel attacks at home. The government of Equatorial Guinea says the deportees were economic migrants and is planning to deport 7,000 Cameroonians in all by the end of the year.
Russia Recruiting US-Trained Afghan Commandos, Former Generals Say
Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands of...
