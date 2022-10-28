Alex here. I made my first trip to Leverett Lounge in Fayetteville.The scene: It feels classic Fayetteville funky. It's decked out in eclectic decor, including a wall of plates and prints. I sat next to the one of Jesus dreaming of a cheeseburger. It's in the same building as retro laundromat, Sit & Spin.What to order: The Queen Bee appetizer is great for sharing. It's a ball of goat cheese with herbs and honey alongside a spicy harissa served with a sourdough baguette. Sweet and spicy. It goes nicely with the Rosa's Cantina cocktail, a margarita with cimarron reposado, dry orange curaçao, lime juice, rosemary syrup and coconut cream.A friend and I also split the I-gar-on-tee, a delicious Cajun crawfish mac and cheese with smoked bacon topped with breadcrumbs and a tomato slice.Yes, and: You also have your choice of six entrees, like the Oscar Wilde — fennel and wild mushroom risotto with white wine, mascarpone and Parmesan.Bonus: There's a mocktail menu and a few vegan options, so no one's left out.When and where: 5-10pm Tuesday through Saturday at 737 N. Leverett Ave. Suite 1 in Fayetteville. Rosa's Cantina, a winter margarita. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

