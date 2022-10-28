ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Discover Bentonville & Rogers

Explore this region through the eyes of best friends who love NWA’s food, culture, and sense of community. Patrons lounge on swings inside the Airship at Coler coffee shop. Over the past decade, reasons to visit Bentonville and Rogers have steadily multiplied along with the growing population. Of course there’s the museums, but add to that the ever-growing lineup of events—think Bentonville Film Festival, the new Format Festival, and acts at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion—and there’s always something new to see.
Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard

A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
Your next drinks and apps stop in Fayetteville

Alex here. I made my first trip to Leverett Lounge in Fayetteville.The scene: It feels classic Fayetteville funky. It's decked out in eclectic decor, including a wall of plates and prints. I sat next to the one of Jesus dreaming of a cheeseburger. It's in the same building as retro laundromat, Sit & Spin.What to order: The Queen Bee appetizer is great for sharing. It's a ball of goat cheese with herbs and honey alongside a spicy harissa served with a sourdough baguette. Sweet and spicy. It goes nicely with the Rosa's Cantina cocktail, a margarita with cimarron reposado, dry orange curaçao, lime juice, rosemary syrup and coconut cream.A friend and I also split the I-gar-on-tee, a delicious Cajun crawfish mac and cheese with smoked bacon topped with breadcrumbs and a tomato slice.Yes, and: You also have your choice of six entrees, like the Oscar Wilde — fennel and wild mushroom risotto with white wine, mascarpone and Parmesan.Bonus: There's a mocktail menu and a few vegan options, so no one's left out.When and where: 5-10pm Tuesday through Saturday at 737 N. Leverett Ave. Suite 1 in Fayetteville. Rosa's Cantina, a winter margarita. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios
History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill, or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not. Some have […]
John White On The Record

ROGERS, Ark. — John White is running to representArkansas' District 4 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He talked about the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. John White is a disabled veteran who...
Silver Alert canceled after Rogers woman found

ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Rogers police say the woman has been located. Original Story: The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person. RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital...
Mascot chosen for new middle school in Fayetteville

A new middle school in west Fayetteville now has an official mascot. After a monthlong selection process, the Cobras was announced as the new mascot for John L. Colbert Middle School. The District took input from resident in September before sending the suggestions to a subcommittee to review the names...
