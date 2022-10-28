Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
The "Haunted" Hotel in Arkansas Where You Can Book a RoomDianaEureka Springs, AR
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
Discover Bentonville & Rogers
Explore this region through the eyes of best friends who love NWA’s food, culture, and sense of community. Patrons lounge on swings inside the Airship at Coler coffee shop. Over the past decade, reasons to visit Bentonville and Rogers have steadily multiplied along with the growing population. Of course there’s the museums, but add to that the ever-growing lineup of events—think Bentonville Film Festival, the new Format Festival, and acts at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion—and there’s always something new to see.
talkbusiness.net
Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard
A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
Your next drinks and apps stop in Fayetteville
Alex here. I made my first trip to Leverett Lounge in Fayetteville.The scene: It feels classic Fayetteville funky. It's decked out in eclectic decor, including a wall of plates and prints. I sat next to the one of Jesus dreaming of a cheeseburger. It's in the same building as retro laundromat, Sit & Spin.What to order: The Queen Bee appetizer is great for sharing. It's a ball of goat cheese with herbs and honey alongside a spicy harissa served with a sourdough baguette. Sweet and spicy. It goes nicely with the Rosa's Cantina cocktail, a margarita with cimarron reposado, dry orange curaçao, lime juice, rosemary syrup and coconut cream.A friend and I also split the I-gar-on-tee, a delicious Cajun crawfish mac and cheese with smoked bacon topped with breadcrumbs and a tomato slice.Yes, and: You also have your choice of six entrees, like the Oscar Wilde — fennel and wild mushroom risotto with white wine, mascarpone and Parmesan.Bonus: There's a mocktail menu and a few vegan options, so no one's left out.When and where: 5-10pm Tuesday through Saturday at 737 N. Leverett Ave. Suite 1 in Fayetteville. Rosa's Cantina, a winter margarita. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
7Hills campout at Arvest Ballpark to bring awareness to homelessness this winter
Temperatures are dropping here in Northwest Arkansas and not everyone has a warm home to return to every night.
Rogers Silver Alert activated
Rogers Police Department has activated a Silver Alert on an 84-year-old who was last known to be near the Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Emergency Room. She may be traveling by car.
Market experts discuss NWA housing affordability issue
ARKANSAS, USA — In their diversity report, the Northwest Arkansas Council says that an average of 30 new people are moving to the region every day. Experts explained that this growth is putting a strain on our housing market with a low supply of houses in the area. The...
History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill, or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not. Some have […]
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
Human remains located in Bella Vista
Human remains were discovered by a resident in a wooded area in Bella Vista on Sunday, October 30.
KHBS
Skull found in the woods in Bella Vista, Arkansas could be that of missing man, city says
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A human skull was found in the woods in Bella Vista Sunday, according to Cassi Lapp, city spokesperson. The skull was found about 1 1/2 miles from the Buckingham Trailhead, which is on the Back 40 Trails. Police and cadaver dogs searched the area. They...
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
KHBS
John White On The Record
ROGERS, Ark. — John White is running to representArkansas' District 4 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He talked about the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. John White is a disabled veteran who...
talkbusiness.net
Ex-Razorback baseball coach Norm DeBriyn leading capital campaign for Fayetteville church expansion
Norm DeBriyn had a great run in Fayetteville as the baseball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. And even after 20 years since his retirement, his name still resonates in Northwest Arkansas. In 33 seasons (1970-2002), DeBriyn compiled a 1,161-650-6 record with four appearances in the College World Series. He was...
U of A student running against Rogers City Council Ward 4 incumbent
There are two people running to be the next Rogers City Councilmember for Ward 4, Position 1. Incumbent Barney Hayes is being challenged by Richard Labit.
Silver Alert canceled after Rogers woman found
ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Rogers police say the woman has been located. Original Story: The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person. RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital...
Is Fayetteville high cost of living?
The average monthly living expenses for a single person in the USA are $3,189, which is $38,266 per year. The average cost for a family of four is $7,095 per month, which is $85,139 per year. How about the cost of living in Fayetteville？
7 injured at a Missouri theme park after a train ride derails
Several people were injured Wednesday at an amusement park in Branson, Missouri, after sections of a train ride derailed, the park said.
How to prevent a stroke
According to the American Heart Association, more than 795,000 people experience a stroke each year.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Mascot chosen for new middle school in Fayetteville
A new middle school in west Fayetteville now has an official mascot. After a monthlong selection process, the Cobras was announced as the new mascot for John L. Colbert Middle School. The District took input from resident in September before sending the suggestions to a subcommittee to review the names...
