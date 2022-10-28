Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber’s Halloween Costume Evokes an Epic ’90s Fashion Moment
Halloween weekend is always a spectacle in Hollywood. The costume line-up this year has included a slew of memorable looks, however, Hailey Bieber chose a more high fashion approach to the spooky season, pulling off an ode to a legendary runway moment. Instagram content. This content can also be viewed...
Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife
In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
Ariana Grande Just Went an Unexpected Shade of Blonde
When the autumn and winter months hit, most people tend to change their hair color in line with the seasonal mood. The weather gets colder and darker, and Halloween rolls around, prompting us—consciously or not—to switch from lighter shades to those darker, more vampy choices. In other words, it’s not the obvious time to go blonde.
Priyanka Chopra’s Date-Night Dress Reflects Her Print-Centric Style
Florals are most often associated with the spring and summer months, but Priyanka Chopra’s latest look proves that blooms work at any time of year. Photographed holding hands with her husband Nick Jonas in LA, Priyanka wore a sprightly lavender long-sleeve dress, scattered with bright orange roses. To make the pattern pop, she added sparkly orange mules and carried a tangerine-hue bag. Nick, meanwhile, wore smart checked trousers, a white tee and an oversized black blazer.
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Emily Ratajkowski Kicks Off Femme Fatale Fall in Thigh-High Boots
On Halloween, Emily Ratajkowski jumpstarted a new trend that we’re calling femme fatale fall. The author-actor stepped out on the autumnal New York City streets wearing a sultry all-black look composed of a turtleneck and a belted itty-bitty mini skirt, as well as a pair of thigh-high Khaite leather boots with a high heel that could function as a weapon. (Move over, Kill Bill!) To further drive home the vixen aesthetic, Ratajkowski opted for a bold red lip.
Behind the Look: The Queer History Behind Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Signature Tank Top
Tank tops are having a moment. “I just always thought that a guy in a tank top is hot,” shares Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. In the midst of fashion month and just a few days after his spring 2023 collection showed at Paris Fashion Week, de Saint Sernin shared the story of how his signature crystal logo tank became an It-boy closet staple.
Bella Hadid, Olivier Rousteing, and More Cheer on the Fashion Trust Arabia Award Winners in Doha
Fashion industry heavyweights descended on Doha this week to attend the fourth edition of the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards, organized under the royal patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser and her daughter and FTA Co-Chair Her Excellency Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. The hefty cash prizes and extensive mentorship programs are designed to help upcoming designers from the MENA region. The competition emphasizes not only creative skill, but also sustainable practices and production methods that respect local traditions and support women’s artisanal communities.
How to Channel (and Shop!) Kaia Gerber’s Casual Cool-Girl Style
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Kaia Gerber street style formula strikes the balance between casual and perfectly polished. The supermodel’s effortless and pared-down approach to dressing is one where solid wardrobe essentials shine—think tailored trousers and worn-in T-shirts to stylish sneakers and boxy blazers. Just within the past month, Gerber has stepped out in two easy-to-replicate outfits that both feature oversized button-up shirts. As a fall styling hack, she layers the piece over a ribbed white tank and adds in a sleek black dress pant to further elevate the look. The finishing touch? Her favorite Adidas Samba sneakers to achieve that model-off-duty look she so continuously masters.
Pomellato Hosted a Special Exhibition in Tokyo Celebrating Beauty and Creativity
The exhibition “From Milan to Tokyo: A Journey of Craftsmanship, Creativity, and Design” held in Tokyo’s Harajuku district celebrated Italian style, a global standard of luxury. The themes explored in the show—presented by Pomellato, the Italy-based fine jewelry house—are Supreme Mastery, Creative Design, and Milanese Elegance.
Watch Madame Web Star Isabela Merced Get Ready for a Girls’ Night Out
“I’ve always had a skin-care routine; it’s just changed throughout the years because our skin changes, our hormones change,” says actor Isabela Merced. “I have to adjust according to the seasons, and right now, we’re kind of in a wintery season and I just want to make sure that I’m on top of my game.” The 21-year-old star, who will star in Spider-Man spin-off film Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, is sharing her beauty routine, which begins with skin care. On and off duty, she always reaches for Osea’s cleansing gel and a serum duo by Tree of Life. “After being in the industry for a while, you have to learn how to take care of yourself when you’re not working.” Once eye cream, chapstick, and moisturizer are applied, her complexion is prepped for makeup.
Bones Brigade: Skeletons in Fashion
In 1938 Elsa Schiaparelli designed a black skeleton dress, which must have been one of the first instances of a designer applying a kind of X-ray vision to fashion. This approach goes far beyond transparency, which is currently trending on the runways. By bringing bones, and sometimes organs out from under—here’s looking at you, Jun Takahashi—it also trumps the innerwear as outerwear trope many times over.
The Best Dressed Stars This Week Favored Sculptural Dresses
The best dressed stars said no to simple dresses this week. Instead, architectural silhouettes with serious sculptural details dominated. A prime example was the Wakanda Forever premiere in Hollywood. Rihanna made her grand red carpet return post-baby in a sequined Rick Owens column gown, complete with a draped waistline and leather gloves. Michaela Coel also turned heads in her Salvatore Ferragamo look, a crystal-embellished strapless gown with a matching hood (like Riri, she also rocked opera globes—only hers were in a dainty black mesh).
Inside Doha’s “Forever Valentino” Exhibition—“What We Create Has to Stand the Test of Time”
“Forever Valentino,” the most comprehensive exhibition to date paying homage to the maison’s founder Valentino Garavani and the house’s haute couture legacy, opened last night at M7, the design and innovation hub in Msheireb Downtown Doha. Under the creative direction of Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, the Italian curator...
Supermodel Helena Christensen on Skin Brushing, the Perfect Red Lipstick, and Her Five-Minute Morning Routine
I have a gorgeous little dog that, at some point in the morning, starts inching her way closer to me. I wake up with her sniffing and licking—it’s the first moment I open my eyes. I really try to be disciplined about my morning and evening routines, especially when it comes to my skin. I wasn’t always like that, but I learned pretty early on that it’s a really smart thing to do to take good care of your skin. I wake up by splashing [my face with] cold water, then hot water, then using products, and I kind of look forward to it. I also massage my skin to wake it up and stimulate blood flow. I do the same thing on my body. I do the whole brushing and scrubbing thing, then I do some stretches and exercises. It sounds like a lot but it’s become a very organic thing to do that doesn’t take more than five minutes.
