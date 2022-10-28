ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WBKR

New Kentucky Calendar Shares Delicious Recipes for Rabbit, Squirrel, Beaver and More!

Have you ever seen a groundhog? In case you haven't, here's a photo of one. In fact, this guy's the most famous groundhog in the country. That's Punxsutawney Phil. Each Groundhog Day (February 2nd), thousands of people gather to see if Phil will see his shadow. That yearly tradition takes place in Pennsylvania and, literally, as a nation we have built a holiday around a rodent.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music

As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
CINCINNATI, OH
99.5 WKDQ

Rare Indiana McDonald’s One of Only 12 in the Entire Country

When you think about McDonald's, all of the locations are pretty much the same, right? That's not the case at this Indiana McDonald's. McDonald's restaurants are pretty uniform. You've got the same iconic golden arches sign pointing you to the same Big Macs, French Fries, McNuggets, and occasionally ice cream. Once you have seen one McDonald's, you have pretty much seen them all.
MUNCIE, IN
WBKR

10 Celebrities that Have Visited Southern Indiana and Might Come Back Again

Anytime a celebrity visits the Tri-State it's a big deal. Okay, I'll admit it's probably a bigger deal to me since I'm obsessed with celebrities. So, when I saw that Johnny Depp was actually in Owensboro, I almost jumped in the car and crossed that blue bridge. He was probably already headed back to the land of celebrities by then, but there is a chance that we could see celebrities here in Southern Indiana, too.
INDIANA STATE
WKYT 27

Employees at major Ky. bourbon distillery trying to form union

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at one of Kentucky’s major bourbon distilleries are trying to form a union. Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.
VERSAILLES, KY
wvxu.org

Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way

"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

He's back: Actor Ethan Hawke seen in Kentucky scouting film locations

There's been another Ethan Hawke sighting in the Louisville area. The actor/producer/director was in Shelbyville, Kentucky, last week scouting for film locations, according to Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. The 51-year-old has been in tons of films, like "Training Day," "Dead Poets Society," "Gattaca," "Before Sunrise" and many more. He...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WBKR

Illinois Home With Unbelievably Crazy Retro Mall Vibe is for Sale – See Inside

When I was a teenager, I went to the mall every weekend. Before I could drive, going to the mall was part of my social life. Everyone was at the mall on the weekends. It was a place, rain or shine, no matter the season, where you could hang with your friends and make new friends. There were times I actually thought that living at the mall would be so cool. But now, not so much.
ILLINOIS STATE
