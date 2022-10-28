Read full article on original website
New Kentucky Calendar Shares Delicious Recipes for Rabbit, Squirrel, Beaver and More!
Have you ever seen a groundhog? In case you haven't, here's a photo of one. In fact, this guy's the most famous groundhog in the country. That's Punxsutawney Phil. Each Groundhog Day (February 2nd), thousands of people gather to see if Phil will see his shadow. That yearly tradition takes place in Pennsylvania and, literally, as a nation we have built a holiday around a rodent.
Yelp: The best dive bar in Kentucky, the US
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
WLKY.com
Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music
As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
When are Southern Indiana Official Trick or Treat Days and Times 2022?
Back in my day, we would trick or treat as many days as we could. That sometimes meant going to public events or making Halloween last at least two nights. Halloween is on a Monday this year, so I'm sure that we will see little ninjas and princesses in neighborhoods on Sunday, and maybe even Saturday.
Rare Indiana McDonald’s One of Only 12 in the Entire Country
When you think about McDonald's, all of the locations are pretty much the same, right? That's not the case at this Indiana McDonald's. McDonald's restaurants are pretty uniform. You've got the same iconic golden arches sign pointing you to the same Big Macs, French Fries, McNuggets, and occasionally ice cream. Once you have seen one McDonald's, you have pretty much seen them all.
WLWT 5
Skyline Chili employees remember former coworker Anne Gieske killed in South Korea
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A northern Kentucky woman is among the more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea. Those who knew Anne Gieske are remembering her for her smile and personality. Gieske is the niece of Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup. She graduated from...
10 Celebrities that Have Visited Southern Indiana and Might Come Back Again
Anytime a celebrity visits the Tri-State it's a big deal. Okay, I'll admit it's probably a bigger deal to me since I'm obsessed with celebrities. So, when I saw that Johnny Depp was actually in Owensboro, I almost jumped in the car and crossed that blue bridge. He was probably already headed back to the land of celebrities by then, but there is a chance that we could see celebrities here in Southern Indiana, too.
Abandoned Kentucky Mine with Massive Tunnels and Caves is Hauntingly Cool [PHOTOS]
Caves are fascinating and ominous places. Whether formed by water or mining, they are so beautiful. Seriously, I love caves so much, if I could find one to live in, I would move in tomorrow. When I came across this abandoned mine in Kentucky, I was mesmerized. It is so...
WKYT 27
Employees at major Ky. bourbon distillery trying to form union
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at one of Kentucky’s major bourbon distilleries are trying to form a union. Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.
wvxu.org
Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way
"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
Two-Time Oscar Nominee Ethan Hawke Back in KY Scouting Film Locations
Last Saturday, after spending some time at the Dia de los Muertos Festival in Henderson's Central Park, we drove through the city's downtown area. I made mental notes of how beautiful and well-maintained it is. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. I did that because, once again, I was in a small-ish...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
WLWT 5
He's back: Actor Ethan Hawke seen in Kentucky scouting film locations
There's been another Ethan Hawke sighting in the Louisville area. The actor/producer/director was in Shelbyville, Kentucky, last week scouting for film locations, according to Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. The 51-year-old has been in tons of films, like "Training Day," "Dead Poets Society," "Gattaca," "Before Sunrise" and many more. He...
Woolly Worms Have Arrived and They’re Predicting Southern Indiana’s 2022-23 Winter Weather
If you love a snowy winter, like me, you have probably been pretty pleased with recent winter 2022 predictions that have been published. All of them say that we are in for a hunker-down kind of winter. But, the Woolly worm has something different to say about what our winter will look and feel like.
WLWT 5
Friends, family remember Anne Gieske, NKY woman killed in Seoul crowd surge
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The video of a smiling, delighted Ann Gieske reveals a high point in her young life. She had realized a dream. For years, she told those around her she had wanted to study abroad. She got the chance in Seoul, South Korea. Gieske was among more...
Fox 19
‘A very precious gift: ‘ Longtime McDonald’s worker surprised with puppy
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A McDonald’s worker was surprised with an adorable gift from her boss on Monday. Deb Sandfoss is a familiar face to those who frequent the Colerain Avenue McDonald’s, where she’s worked for more than 48 years. Sandfoss joined the company in 1974...
Illinois Home With Unbelievably Crazy Retro Mall Vibe is for Sale – See Inside
When I was a teenager, I went to the mall every weekend. Before I could drive, going to the mall was part of my social life. Everyone was at the mall on the weekends. It was a place, rain or shine, no matter the season, where you could hang with your friends and make new friends. There were times I actually thought that living at the mall would be so cool. But now, not so much.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
WLKY.com
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Kentucky and Indiana?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is...
